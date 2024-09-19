Head coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys are currently gearing up for an early season home test on Sunday vs reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Both the Ravens and Cowboys are coming off of ugly losses in Week 2, and McCarthy will hope that his team is ready to bounce back from their dreadful performance vs the New Orleans Saints.

Complicating matters a bit for the Cowboys is the fact that two of their best players are currently listed as questionable for the contest. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who recently became one of the league's highest paid at his position, has his status in doubt with an ankle injury, while cornerback Trevon Diggs, who missed most of last season with a torn ACL, is dealing with a foot ailment.

However, according to the latest intel, McCarthy isn't stressing about the status of either player, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

“Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy described the injuries to WR CeeDee Lamb and CB Trevon Diggs as ‘not of high concern.' Both will be limited today,” reported Rapoport.

Additionally, tight end Jake Ferguson practiced on Thursday while dealing with a knee injury, and defensive tackle Mazi Smith, dealing with a back ailment, was not at the portion open to the media, per Jon Machota of The Athletic on X.

An interesting matchup

It's not often that a team finds itself in a “must win” situation by Week 3 of the season, but that's exactly the scenario that the Ravens are in after dropping each of their first two games, and with more tough matchups looming after the tilt with the Cowboys.

The usually stout Baltimore defense has looked quite malleable this year, which should bode well for a Cowboys team that didn't have much of anything go right on Sunday.

While quarterback Dak Prescott played relatively well, at least for the first half, Dallas' defense was shredded by the Saints every single time down the field. Whether or not that was an anomaly or something that truly could become a trend this season remains to be seen.

Of course, the Cowboys will be playing with their own relative degree of separation as well, considering that they hadn't lost a home regular season game in over two full calendar years before Sunday's defeat, and losing two in a row would be quite the jolt to the senses, even with the consolation prize of playing the New York Giants next up on the schedule.

In any case, America's Game of the Week between the Ravens is set to kick off at 4:25 PM ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The contest will be broadcast nationally by FOX.