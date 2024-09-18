The Dallas Cowboys defense was expected to be one of the best in the NFL this season, and they may be getting some much-needed help soon. After suffering a stress fracture in his foot which required surgery in August, cornerback DaRon Bland was seen on the practice field for the Cowboys in a recent practice. Bland was projected to be out for six to eight weeks.

Last season, Bland led the league in interceptions with nine and had an NFL record of five returned for a touchdown. He also owns the Super Bowl-era record for most interceptions in his first two NFL seasons with 14, along with his teammate Trevon Diggs, and Marcus Peters. Bland was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2023 and helped fill the void of Diggs while he suffered an ACL tear.

In their Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, the Cowboys gave up 44 points, and Bland may be able to help with them not getting so many points scored on them.

DaRon Bland expected to bolster Cowboys' secondary

While DaRon Bland has been out recovering from his injury, rookie cornerback Caelen Carson has had to step up in place of him. In his debut against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, Carson had an impressive day and was praised by the coaching staff and his teammates.

“I thought he did a really nice job,” Cowboys' defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer said. “The day didn’t seem too big for him. There were times we were helping him, there were times we weren’t. He’s a tough, competitive kid and he likes to play. First time out, I thought he did great.”

“He prepared all offseason,” Jourdan Lewis said. “He did exactly what we thought he was going to do. He shined, he didn’t step away from the moment. He did what he was taught.