The roof caved in on the Dallas Cowboys’ season when starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury during the team’s Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. In a bizarre twist befitting the Cowboys 2024 campaign, the roof actually caved in prior to the team’s Monday night matchup against the Houston Texans in Week 11.

After opening the retractable roof at AT&T Stadium for the first time in two years before hosting the Texans, a giant hunk of metal broke off of the enormous structure, falling to the field below, per Front Office Sports on X. No one was injured by the falling debris and the stadium staff quickly closed the roof.

“We can confirm a piece of metal came loose and fell to the field (with some additional small debris) while the roof was in the process of opening,” the Cowboys wrote in a statement per NFL.com. “A decision regarding the ability to re-open the roof safely will be made.”

Considering how the season has gone for Dallas, it seems like a bad idea to reopen a clearly damaged roof. And it seems like a particularly bad idea to do so when the stadium is full of spectators.

The unusual incident had people turning to social media to share their thoughts.

Prescott has opted to undergo surgery to repair his partially torn hamstring, which will end his season. The veteran passer was moved to the injured reserve on Monday. Backup QB Cooper Rush played poorly in his place last Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Rush completed 13 passes for 45 yards and no touchdowns as the Cowboys got boat raced 34-6.

The Cowboys are forced to turn to backup QB Cooper Rush

Rush did throw what should have been an easy touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb but the Pro Bowl wideout lost the ball in the sun that streams in through the windows at the stadium. After the game, Lamb indicated he would support curtains being drawn to block the glare of the sun. This statement did not go over well with Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones. Jones blasted the idea of curtains in an unhinged diatribe.

After having a couple days to contemplate the idea, Jones doubled down on his anti-curtain stance, saying he doesn’t want to change what he considers to be a home field advantage. It is unclear if Jones also considers falling debris a home field advantage.

Jones has spent much of this nightmare season doubling down on things. He doubled down on his support for head coach Mike McCarthy. And, after threatening a radio host’s job during a tense on-air disagreement, Jones doubled down on his threat.

The Cowboys will once again start Rush as the team attempts to improve to 4-6 when they take on the Texans on Monday night in Week 11. The Texans will welcome back wideout Nico Collins as Houston attempts to snap a two-game losing streak.