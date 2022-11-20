Published November 20, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Rumors have been circling for weeks about the eventual landing spot of former Pro Bowl free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as he recovers from an ACL injury. However, one team of potential interest has not been quiet about their intentions. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has spoken on multiple occasions about his desire to bring Beckham Jr. into the fold. Jones opened up again recently about Beckham Jr. in a radio appearance, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

When asked about a rumored visit that the Cowboys will reportedly be having with Beckham Jr. after their Thanksgiving Day game this coming Thursday against the New York Giants, Jones shared, “that’s my understanding, too.”

Beckham Jr. was selected by the Giants with the 12th overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft and spent five seasons with the team before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019. In his Giants’ career, the former LSU product logged 390 catches for 5,476 receiving yards and 44 touchdowns to go along with three Pro Bowl appearances from 2012 to 2014 and an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honor, per Pro Football Reference. Last year, Beckham Jr. was a member of the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams, tearing the ACL he is currently recovering from in the title game.

Should the effort of Jerry Jones convince Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Cowboys, the Dak Prescott-led offense would stand to receive a massive boost, assuming health for the latter. But will Jones woo Beckham Jr. and sign him to a deal in advance of a potential playoff berth?