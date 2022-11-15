Published November 15, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.

In his recent appearance on 105.3 The FAN, Jones doubled down on the Cowboys’ interest in getting the services of Beckham (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic).

“It is encouraging to see him playing at that level (on Sunday). CeeDee played the best I’ve seen him play,” Jones said. “I don’t think so. A talent like Beckham is additive. It just stack on top,” Jones added when asked whether Lamb’s play impacts the way Dallas views OBJ at the moment.

Beckham has yet to see action in the 2022 NFL season as he continues to work his way to full recovery from a brutal ACL tear injury in Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Cowboys’ offense doesn’t look like it is desperate for help. Lamb, who had 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions and 15 targets against the Packers, is healthy, as well as Michael Gallup, Noah Brown, and tight end Dalton Schultz. As a team, the Cowboys are 11th in the NFL with 23.4 points per game. But as mentioned by Jones, the Cowboys can’t have enough talent, and having someone like Beckham added to the offense will be very much welcome.