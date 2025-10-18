As the 2025-26 NBA season approaches, the Memphis Grizzlies are confronting a harsh reality. The team announced Saturday that guard Scotty Pippen Jr. will undergo a sesamoidectomy to address ongoing discomfort in his left big toe, adding to an already battered roster less than a week before opening night.

“The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that guard Scotty Pippen Jr. will undergo a sesamoidectomy to address ongoing discomfort in his left big toe,” the team said in a press release. “Pippen Jr. is expected to make a full recovery, and a timeline for his return will be provided following the procedure.”

Pippen Jr.’s injury compounds a string of early-season setbacks for Memphis. He joins star guard Ja Morant, who suffered a sprained ankle earlier this month during a team practice, and offseason addition Ty Jerome, who sustained an apparent ankle injury during the Grizzlies’ 141-125 preseason win over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Memphis now has all three of its point guards — Ja Morant, Ty Jerome and Pippen — on the shelf. Very tough way to start the season. https://t.co/Q9FcbOTtSU — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) October 18, 2025

Pippen Jr. provided key backcourt depth last season, averaging 9.9 points, 4.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 48 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three across 79 games. His steady production and growing confidence had positioned him as a valuable rotational guard entering the new campaign.

Morant, the centerpiece of the franchise, averaged 23.2 points, 7.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game last season while shooting 45.4 percent from the field in 50 appearances. Though his sprained ankle is not expected to sideline him long term, his availability for the early part of the season remains uncertain, putting additional strain on the Grizzlies’ offensive plans.

Tuomas Iisalo begins first full season guiding an injury-depleted Grizzlies roster

Jerome, who joined Memphis to strengthen its shooting and playmaking, was expected to be a reliable contributor in the second unit. Last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he averaged 12.5 points, 3.4 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from three across 70 games.

The Grizzlies’ backcourt is now set to lean heavily on veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade that sent Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. Caldwell-Pope, known for his defensive versatility and perimeter shooting, will be tasked with a larger role alongside Vince Williams, John Konchar, and rookie Cam Spencer.

Memphis is also dealing with injuries in the frontcourt, as rookie center Zach Edey continues to recover from an ankle injury and Brandon Clarke remains sidelined with a right knee issue.

Head coach Tuomas Iisalo, who replaced Taylor Jenkins in April, now faces a difficult start to his first full season at the helm. The Finnish coach, known for his disciplined and motion-heavy offensive system, will be challenged to establish consistency amid a depleted roster and shifting rotations.

The Grizzlies open their regular season Wednesday when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET. For Memphis, the early injury wave underscores the steep road ahead as Iisalo begins his tenure leading a team desperate to regain its footing in the Western Conference.