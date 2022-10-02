Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ strong Mike McCarthy statement after another win without Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 3-1 Sunday with a 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders. It’s the Cowboys’ third straight win after losing their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the game, Jones gave his head coach, Mike McCarthy, a vote of confidence, as noted by ESPN reporter Ed Werder.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the credit Mike McCarthy deserves as HC for winning three straight without Dak Prescott: “I think it would be an injustice not to give him the kind of credit as head coach for getting this thing right and getting it to this point.” pic.twitter.com/4drkiJxa9M — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 2, 2022

“I think it would be an injustice not to give him (McCarthy) the kind of credit as head coach for getting this thing right and getting it to this point.,” said Jones.

There had been a lot of talk at the end of the season last year that Jones might fire McCarthy. The Cowboys once again disappointed, losing in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers. After their season opening loss this year, people were wondering if McCarthy’s days were numbered.

However, Dallas has ripped off three straight wins with their backup quarterback at the helm. Cowboys QB Cooper Rush improved to 4-0 for his career as a starter. He beat the Vikings last season in another game Dak Prescott missed with injuries. Prescott then suffered a thumb injury that needed surgery.

The Cowboys quarterback recently had stitches removed from the injured thumb. He is tentatively expected back as soon as next week. However, with the Cowboys playing so well without him, it would make sense not to rush him back. No pun intended.

The Dallas Cowboys hit the road next week to face the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. If Cooper Rush starts and wins that game, then Mike McCarthy might actually have a dilemma on his hands.