It's time for Deion Sanders to return to the Cowboys as Mike McCarthy's replacement, according to Robert Griffin III.

After the Dallas Cowboys' no-show against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round, for many it's a forgone conclusion that Mike McCarthy will be out of a job soon. Plenty of speculation surrounds the availability of Bill Belichick, but former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has another candidate to coach the Boys: Deion Sanders.

“You need Coach Prime. Deion Sanders, Coach Prime,” was the message Griffin delivered on Sunday on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Griffin offered up his suggestion shortly after the Cowboys' season ended at the hands of the Green Bay Packers in a 48-32 rout.

Griffin took no pleasure in advocating for McCarthy to be fired, claiming that he “hate[s] calling for coaches' jobs, because it's just not what I do. But it's gotta be the coach.”

The former Washington Commanders passer cited three straight 12-win seasons for Dallas that all ended with a whimper. He harped on that fact that it's been 29 years since the Cowboys played in the NFC Championship game.

For Griffin, the Cowboys need a change, and they need to accomplish it by bringing back a familiar face.

Sanders ready for jump to NFL?

Griffin touted Sanders as someone who “knows how to win in Dallas. He knows what it takes to have a championship mindset. He knows how to hold his guys accountable and he is a culture-changer.” Sanders won a Super Bowl ring as a member of the 1995 Cowboys.

After rattling off Sanders' successes at Jackson State and Colorado, Griffin also posited that the Hall of Fame cornerback might want to make a change at quarterback as well.

“Coach Prime is also gonna bring you your quarterback of the future. Yeah, that's right, Shedeur Sanders.”

Despite being a self-described “Dak guy”, Griffin advocated for the Cowboys to draft Deion's son Shedeur to be Prescott's eventual replacement.

Perhaps the most coherent part of Griffin's pitch was when he touched on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' love of money and eyeballs on his football team as reasons why hiring Deion Sanders as head coach over candidates such as Bill Belichick would make sense.