Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones was recently hit with a two-game PED suspension by the NFL for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Jones, who joined the Cowboys this offseason after playing for the Kansas City Chiefs last season, denied that he was “cheating the game” after his PED suspension, as he told David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

Jones said it was a heart stimulant. Said family has a history of heart disease. https://t.co/bFxFgRiCKS — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) August 1, 2023

It's possible that Jones could appeal the NFL's decision to suspend him for two games. Jones tweeted after news broke of the suspension that he would never knowingly take a banned substance.

“I love this game and would never cheat it,” Jones wrote. “I would never knowingly take a banned substance. I will continue to work with my team to investigate how this happened so that it never happens again.”

Jones, who was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2nd round of the 2018 draft, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs prior to last season, but only received 18 touches on the year. Jones has rushed for 2,244 yards in his career and is entering his sixth season.

The Cowboys signed Jones this offseason to provide a veteran presence to push younger backs like Malik Davis and Deuce Vaughn behind Tony Pollard. Jones's suspension could ultimately jeopardize his roster spot with the Cowboys, particularly if the team opts to re-sign Ezekiel Elliott in free agency.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy recently poured some cool water on that idea, but owner Jerry Jones's affinity for Elliott is widely known.

Ronald Jones's PED suspension could provide the opening to bring the former star back to Dallas, but until then, all eyes will be on the young backups at Cowboys' training camp.