Skip Bayless’ asinine take on Dak Prescott-less Cowboys season

Skip Bayless will say anything to get people to turn their heads 180 degrees and look at him with raised eyebrows. His latest hit came when he said that he believes that the Dallas Cowboys will reach the NFC Championship Game even with the absence of quarterback Dak Prescott.

I believe Cooper Rush, Micah Parsons, and Ezekiel Elliott will STILL lead the Cowboys to the NFC Championship game.

pic.twitter.com/4OpcwOhJP2 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 15, 2022

It’s one thing to project that the Cowboys will win some games with Cooper Rush leading the Cowboys under center but it’s completely another one to say that Dallas’ trajectory includes the conference’s title game as a destination under the same circumstance. Dak Prescott is out for multiple weeks after suffering a fractured thumb in last Sunday’s 19-3 loss at home to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dak Prescott would go under the knife to fix his injured thumb the following day of the Buccaneers game and his timetable for return is pegged at around six to eight weeks. Until he returns, the Cowboys are expected to have Rush orchestrate their offense. While Rush can be a decent placeholder, he is definitely a downgrade from Dak Prescott and lowers the ceiling of Dallas’ offense overall.

Perhaps the Cowboys will opt to have an offense that leans heavier on the ground, with running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard having increased touches going forward. Dak Prescott’s absence also puts more pressure on the Cowboys’ defense to step up.

The Cowboys will look to stabilize their situation this coming Sunday when they host the also winless Cincinnati Bengals at home.