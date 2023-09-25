People have still not forgotten about that awful first pitch Stephen A. Smith threw prior to a Toronto Blue Jays-New York Yankees game in the Bronx last week, and for those who do, the ESPN personality just made sure they got a refresher about it when he tried to use that embarrassing moment to troll Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

During Monday's episode of First Take, Stephen A. tried to compare his wild pitch with the body of work Prescott did in the Cowboys' upset loss at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

“I know that pitch made me look bad. I know I didn't measure up to expectations… I am not a professional thrower of any ball, but this dude is!” Smith said.

It is well known that Smith absolutely detests the Cowboys. After all, he is a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. It is not beyond Smith to make fun of Dallas, as he usually does every after defeat by the Cowboys. He had been pretty silent on that end during the first two weeks of the 2023 NFL season, as the Cowboys handily defeated the New York Giants on the road and the New York Jets at home. But he is definitely taking full advantage now of that Cowboys' 28-16 loss in Glendale to the previously winless Cardinals.

Prescott was largely ineffective and inefficient under center in the Cardinals game, going 25-for-40 for 249 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception.

The Cowboys will look to bounce back in Week 4 in Arlington against the New England Patriots.