Just days after making an outrageous Shohei Ohtani claim and later telling the MLB community to “shut the h*ll up,” ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith embarrassed himself at Yankee Stadium. Smith threw out, or at least attempted to throw out, the first pitch before the New York Yankees' home game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The pitch did not go according to plan, however.

Video via Rob Friedman:

Stephen A. Smith, First Pitch Mechanics. pic.twitter.com/HOZQtvU6Ff — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 21, 2023

Reaction to Stephen A. Smith's failed first pitch

Smith, who gives controversial takes on sports for a living, was roasted after the failed first pitch. Fans didn't hold back, and even celebrities got involved in the roast.

Snoop Dogg shared a video that included his disappointed reaction to Stephen A. Smith's embarrassing moment, via ClutchPoints.

“Stephen A. Smith, you ought to be ashamed of yourself for that pitch,” Snoop Dogg said in the video, which was played on ESPN First Take. “There's not one athletic bone in your body… that looked more like a bounce pass in basketball. You need some help… Molly (Qerim) can you help him?”

Smith revealed a text he received from Jay-Z as well.

“I just got a text from Jay-Z,” Smith said on First Take. “He just texted me an article, ‘Stephen A. says he’s disgusted by his first pitch’… Then just puts sad pathetic faces attached to it. He’s supposed to be my boy.”

The ESPN show Get Up broke down Stephen A. Smith's first pitch, and Bart Scott added a message to Smith as well, video via ClutchPoints.

“[Stephen A. Smith] embarrassed us all in front of everybody.” Bart Scott and the Get Up crew broke down Stephen A. Smith’s first pitch at Yankee Stadium last night 😂 (via @GetUpESPN)pic.twitter.com/Gw2DMgccnI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 22, 2023

There have been plenty of terrible first pitches throughout the history of baseball. Often times the people who make those first pitches don't receive as much criticism because they aren't involved in the sports world. Smith not only works in sports for a living, but he calls out athletes on a daily basis. As a result, everyone had no problem bashing Smith for this moment.

Perhaps Stephen A. Smith will receive a second chance at some point down the road. If he does, however, he better redeem himself or he won't ever live it down.