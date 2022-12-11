By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys star tandem of quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott could be looking for some sort of financial salvation at the moment after the NFL fined them for their touchdown celebration against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

The NFL fined two more Cowboys players for their Salvation Army kettle celebrations. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott each were docked $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Here is the celebration that did not sit well with the NFL, though, game officials during that contest did not see any issue in enough to hand out penalties.

Again, did you really score during the holidays if you don’t jump into the Salvation Army Red Kettle? pic.twitter.com/ZM2mezT5zj — Nick Castillo (@Nick_Castillo74) December 5, 2022

Elliott and Prescott definitely have the money to pay the fines and move on, but it still is not a good look for the NFL that they are financially punishing players for having seemingly harmless fun after touchdowns.

The consolation for the Cowboys, of course, is that they absolutely crushed the Indianapolis Colts, 54-19. Prescott threw for just 170 passing yards on 20 of 30 completions but threw for three touchdowns. Elliott rushed 17 times for 77 yards and a touchdown. It was an absolute domination for the Cowboys’ offense, particularly on the ground where they racked up 220 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries.

Prescott has a base salary of 1.6 million in 2022 but that will jump to $31 million in 2023. Elliott, on the other hand, has a base salary of $12.4 million for the 2022 NFL season.

The Cowboys, who are on a three-game win streak, will look to improve their 9-3 record when they host the lowly Houston Texans in Week 14.