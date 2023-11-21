Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is not underestimating their Thanksgiving game against the Washington Commanders

It would be easy for the 7-3 Dallas Cowboys to pencil in their Thanksgiving game versus the 4-7 Washington Commanders as a win, but the Cowboys know better than to make that mistake.

For one, discounting any team is a great way to get upset. Dallas experienced that firsthand when they lost to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. On top of that, they know they're going up against a Commanders squad who is a lot more talented than their record suggests.

Ahead of the game, Cowboys' linebacker Micah Parsons explained why he won't underestimate Washington this week.

“This is a really good team,” Parsons said. “When you turn on the tape, they've been close to beating the Eagles. Fell short just a little bit; it could have went either way. The Giants game, I don't even really count that because of the amount of turnovers (six) between running backs and the quarterback. The Seahawks game was down to the wire. So, this is a team that can be in a positive any given way,” Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken.

“They remind me a lot of the Chargers. They're a really good team. … The ball just don't roll to your side sometimes. This is a team that could and should be on a positive track with the amount of talent they have. It's a team that we need to take very, very seriously.”

This is the first of two matchups between the division foes this season. Dallas wants build off their two-game win streak and make the playoffs while Washington is trying to prove themselves amid rumors that coach Ron Rivera is on the hot seat.