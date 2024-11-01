The Dallas Cowboys will be facing the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, and there's uncertainty if Trevon Diggs will be available to play. The star cornerback has a tear in his calf and didn't practice this week, according to Jerry Jones via Jon Machota.

“Jerry Jones later in the interview said that he’s not sure if Trevon Diggs will miss Sunday’s game,” Machota tweeted on X, formerly Twitter. “Diggs said earlier in the week that his calf was “a little sore” coming out of last Sunday’s game. Diggs added: ‘I’m getting treatment and working through it.'”

The Cowboys have been dealing with injuries to their defense all season, and losing Diggs will be another big hit for the team trying to find some momentum.

Cowboys' defense continues to deal with injuries

The Cowboys' defense was supposed to be one of the best coming into the season, but they have not lived up to those expectations. One of the reasons has been because of injuries, and the biggest is Micah Parsons, who is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. Head coach Mike McCarthy has stayed firm on Parsons and when he could return.

“Until they clear the return-to-play with Britt (Brown), I really don’t even entertain that thought. So he’s not quite there yet,” McCarthy said on Thursday.

Parsons is improving, but he's not ready to practice yet.

“He's making gains each week, he’s just not ready to get in the practice format,” McCarthy said.

The Cowboys are also dealing with injuries to DeMarcus Lawrence, DaRon Bland, and Marshawn Kneeland. Bland may be the closest player to returning, since he was recently activated from the PUP list. The defense is just one of the worries for this Cowboys team this season, as they're currently on a two-game losing streak. The team hasn't looked much in sync, and Dak Prescott has to play better.