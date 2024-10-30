Quantcast

Cowboys' Micah Parsons trending to miss 4th straight game after Mike McCarthy comments

Not a good outlook for the Cowboys.

Michael Whitaker

The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a precarious position, having dropped two straight games to fall to 3-4 so far through seven games in the 2024 NFL season, with their latest setback coming at the hands of the rival San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium.

Meanwhile, they've been without the services of All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons for the last three games. And if Wednesday's report is any indication, he's trending to miss a fourth straight when they take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Sunday.

According to head coach Mike McCarthy, Parsons is moving in the right direction but isn't ready to return to practice, via Sports Illustrated.

“He's making gains each week, he’s just not ready to get in the practice format,” McCarthy said.

Parsons has been limited to four games this season and has racked up 14 tackles along with 12 pressures, six quarterback hits, and a single sack. He's been hampered by a persistent ankle injury, and his absence is being felt in a major way by the Cowboys.

Dallas is set to take on Atlanta on Sunday beginning at 1:00 PM EST.

Micah Parsons 

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) drops back in coverage during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium.
Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Parsons has been absent since suffering the aforementioned injury during the Cowboys' win over the New York Giants on September 26. He was carted off the field after having initially left and returned from a separate ailment.

Before the injury, he racked up a pair of tackles, including one for loss. He stated afterward that he was hurt when someone fell on his leg and didn't have an initial timeline of how long he'd be absent, but kept the focus on the team and their win, via ClickonDetroit.

“I’m glad we’re finally back in the win column but we still got a lot of work to do,” he said. “We can be a lot better. I’m not going to stop until we’re damn near perfect.”

In each of his first three seasons in the NFL, Parsons racked up no less than 13 sacks.

Michael Whitaker is an experienced NHL and NFL writer and also covers local Detroit sports for Bally Sports Detroit. He has a Bachelor's Degree in journalism from Eastern Michigan University.

