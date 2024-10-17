The Dallas Cowboys have struggled during the early part of the 2024 season. The Cowboys fell to 3-3 after their tough 47-6 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 6. It is no secret Dallas is struggling with its fundamentals, and former franchise quarterback Troy Aikman expressed discontent with CeeDee Lamb and the team’s wide receivers’ efforts.

Dak Prescott threw two interceptions against the Lions. Meanwhile, CeeDee Lamb finished the game with just 89 yards on seven receptions. Troy Aikman believes Dallas’ route running has been subpar and must improve for Lamb and the rest of the offensive to thrive.

“I think the routes are terrible,” Aikman said on 1310 The Ticket in Dallas, per Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I think they run terrible routes, and I’ve thought that beyond this year. I think CeeDee has got to improve in his route running. As a quarterback, if you’re not certain where guys are going to be consistently, it’s hard to play the position. That’s what I see.

“I see guys lazy coming off the line of scrimmage. Sometimes they run. Usually if they do, it’s because they’re anticipating they’re going to get the football on that play, but if they’re not, they don’t. And it all ties together. I’m not impressed with that part of it.”

Troy Aikman played for the Cowboys for 12 seasons and won three Super Bowls with the team. He would know a thing or two about wide receiver targets’ route running. Nevertheless, Aikman admitted that he and Dak Prescott’s perspectives may be different.

“But it’s hard to play the [quarterback] position if you’re not certain how guys are going to run routes or where they’re going to be. And I’m not speaking for Dak. Dak may say, ‘Hey, I think [their routes] are amazing.’ But as a former quarterback watching it, it’s got to get a lot better,” Aikman added.

Surely, CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, and the rest of Dallas’ receivers will get on the same page as they attempt to climb the NFC East standings.