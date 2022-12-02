Published December 2, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys are all-in on the chase for Odell Beckham Jr. Between Jerry Jones’ constant praise for the wide receiver and their recent meeting, it’s clear that Dallas wants the Super Bowl champion on their roster. They are considered by some to be frontrunners for OBJ, even.

Well, one former Cowboys player cited Jerry Jones as the reason why the team will eventually land Odell Beckham Jr. Troy Aikman, the legendary QB for Dallas, talked about his team’s pursuit of OBJ. Aikman specifically pointed out that Jones has never lost a player he has openly desired to want, per Jon Machota.

“If I was betting, I’d bet virtually everything I have on (Odell Beckham signing w/ Dallas). I’ve never known Jerry to lose a player he’s wanted. I think it’ll definitely happen. …On paper, it makes them a lot better. I think it would be a great move.”

The Cowboys could certainly use Odell Beckham Jr’s talent in the playoffs and beyond. While the wide receiver is already past his prime, he’s still capable of being a solid option for any offense. He could, theoretically, function well as the secondary or tertiary option for Dak Prescott, just behind CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

Still, the Cowboys have some tough competition for OBJ. The Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants are also interested in acquiring Odell Beckham Jr in free agency. They might have the allure of Jerry Jones, but the Bills have a more appealing option at QB. There’s also always the thought of OBJ reuniting with his buddies in New York, too.