Published November 29, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

As far as Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is concerned, Odell Beckham Jr.’s recent plane incident has no impact at all on his view of the free-agent wide receiver.

In a recent appearance on 105.3 The FAN. Jones said that the Cowboys’ interest in Beckham remains high.

“Very genuine. Very competitive. Feels confident,” Jones said (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic). “Feels good about himself. We think he can fit in really good with us.”

It also appears that the scheduled meeting between the Cowboys and Beckham is still on track for Monday.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on@1053thefan that the plan is still for them to meet with Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday. Jones made it clear that they need him right now. ‘We have to have this year. It’s very important. This year has to be a big part of it.'”

As it stands, it seems that the Cowboys have locked in on Beckham and that he is virtually assured of signing with Dallas. Of course, until ink is put on paper, Beckham could still change course and defy expectations by singing with another team. Apart from the Cowboys, the New York Giants also are reportedly keeping a close eye on their former wideout.

The Cowboys don’t have a pressing need for a wide receiver, but adding someone like Odell Beckham Jr. should make their passing attack even deadlier. Dallas is a run-heavy team, though, so Beckham could potentially open more variation for the Cowboys’ offense that is averaging 24.7 points per game — seventh in the NFL overall.