Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyron Smith is dealing with a neck stinger injury ahead of a crucial matchup against one of the league's best pass-rushing teams in the Philadelphia Eagles. Smith, who is Dak Prescott's primary protector, is going to participate in walkthroughs with the hope he'll be able to practice Saturday, according to Clarence Hill, Jr.

McCarthy said there is no angst or or concern with Tyron Smith. As long as he practices Saturday, he will be fine for Sunday against the Eagles https://t.co/nU8SmHLSby — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 2, 2023

Tyron Smith's Week 9 status ahead of rivalry game

The good news for Dallas and Tyron Smith is that it appears he isn't in jeopardy of missing Sunday's crucial NFC East battle between these two rivals. The Cowboys are a game back of the Eagles in the division, and could potentially take control of the division with a win considering the extremely difficult schedule that lies ahead for the Eagles in the upcoming weeks.

Having Smith active and healthy for that game will be a big deal, as the Eagles pass rush has been fearsome once again. Philadelphia nearly broke the NFL single-season record for sacks last season, and Smith has been one of the league's best tackles in pass protection this year.

While it does sound like Smith will need to practice to play, head coach Mike McCarthy apparently isn't concerned with his star tackle's status. Typically neck stinger injuries are more of a pain tolerance issue, and the Cowboys are probably wise to let Smith heal and be ready to play on Sunday without any complications.

The Cowboys will travel to Philadelphia in Week 9 to take on the Eagles, and the two teams will meet for their second matchup in Dallas in Week 14.