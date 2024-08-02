The Dallas Cowboys have some decisions to make with Dak Prescott in the final year of his contract. There's a possibility that Prescott could get the most money a quarterback has ever had, and he's earned it with his play throughout the past few seasons. Hall of Famer Troy Aikman believes that Prescott will get the money, whether it's with the Cowboys or with another team.

“I do believe he's going to be the first quarterback to $60 million,” Aikman said on the Pat McAfee Show.

McAfee then asked Aikman if he thought that the Cowboys would be the team to give him the money, or will it be from someone else.

“That's the question. The longer this goes, the more I think he will be playing somewhere else,” Aikman said. “If it continues to drag on and he plays great, and then the Cowboys come in late to say ‘Hey, we want to pay you,' I don't know where his head will be at that point.”

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have yet to reach a deal

Even with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys not reaching a deal yet, the quarterback isn't worried about it, but at the same time, he knows that there's a chance that he could be playing for another team next season.

“I've got a ton of confidence, but honestly, it's not something I think about,” Prescott said to Fox 4. “I'm here in training camp and focused on this year. I'm on a contract for this year and that's all I really care about.

“Having a kid, your perspective changes a little bit in life. A lot of quarterbacks have [played for other teams]. That's just the business and nature of this game. That's just not me being naive to that.”

There's no question that Prescott deserves his money after having a standout year last season. Prescott finished second in MVP voting behind Lamar Jackson, leading the NFL in completions and touchdown passes while throwing for 4,516 yards. The one thing that has held him and the Cowboys back since he's been the quarterback is their playoff success. Last season seemed like the year that they'd get over the hump, but they once again fell short.

“They were positioned perfectly after the demise of the Eagles in the second half of the season, to be put in the position that they were to potentially have two home games, and then go to probably San Francisco for the championship game which is where it would've been, and then they don't get out of the first round,” Aikman said.

Nonetheless, Prescott's stats speak for themselves, and he'll have a lot to bring to the table when he goes into negotiations with the Cowboys.