The Dak Prescott-led Dallas had to deal with a slew of injuries before and during their NFL Week 2 showdown against the New York Jets. Zack Martin suffered his injury before the matchup while Chuma Edoga went down during it. These were big concerns for fans but Jerry Jones posits that members of the Cowboys faithful should not be worried, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

The Cowboys owner claimed that Zack Martin and Chuma Edoga's injuries were not serious. This could open the doors for a faster return back into playing conditions in their NFL Week 3 game.

Martin was all dressed up and cleared to play against the Jets. But, he was not fielded out because of an ankle injury. His status was questionable all week. But, he was present at the Cowboys' practices, albeit in a limited capacity. There is still no timetable for his return but with Jerry Jones' assurance, it could come sooner than expected.

Chuma Edoga had a different fate. He was playing in the first half of their Sunday Night Football matchup but went down before the period ended. Edoga's status was questionable for the rest of the game. Apparently, the offensive lineman endured an elbow injury which might sideline him for a longer amount of time. TJ Bass took over for Edoga and had a well-fought battle to keep Dak Prescott from getting sacked.

There are still no significant updates regarding Tyler Smith after his hamstring strain. It could be a concern that Jones has not updated that part of their injury report.