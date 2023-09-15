The Dallas Cowboys' injury update with two days left until their Week 2 game against the New York Jets is a mixed bag. Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks and starting right guard Zack Martin are questionable against the Jets, according to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. Left guard Tyler Smith and safety Donovan Wilson are doubtful to play when the Cowboys host the Jets.

Martin has more of a chance than Cooks to play in Week 2, Gehlken reports. It's possible that both players will end up taking the field in the Cowboys' home opener. Smith and Wilson missed Dallas' 40-0 drubbing of the New York Giants in Week 1.

The Cowboy's Week 2 injury report no longer seems as concerning as it might've been a few days ago. Before Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles just four plays into his Jets' debut, the Cowboys were only favored by a field goal. With Zach Wilson set to be New York's quarterback in Dallas, the point spread is approaching double digits.

That's not to say the Jets don't have a chance to pull off the upset. Even with Rodgers out for almost the entire game, New York outlasted Buffalo in overtime. The Jets picked Josh Allen off three times. New York's defense led the team to a 22-16 victory.

An argument can be made that the Jets and Cowboys have the NFL's best defenses. Dallas, after all, shut out the Giants at MetLife Stadium to start the 2023 season. Daniel Jones was under constant pressure, the victim of seven sacks. The Giants finished with 171 yards of total offense, and the game was basically over at halftime.

If the Cowboys can overcome their offensive line injuries and put up an average offensive effort, their defense is likely to put the Jets away for a 2-0 start.