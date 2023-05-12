While there are still some months before Week 1 kicks off, the 2023 NFL season is getting closer and closer. The league released the full schedule of the upcoming season on Thursday, so fans now know which opponents their favorite teams will face throughout the year. The Kansas City Chiefs now have an idea of what they will have ahead of them as they pursue back-to-back titles.

The Chiefs had a slow start to the 2022 season, going 4-2 with a loss to the rebuilding Indianapolis Colts. Then, Kansas City managed to close out the season 10-1, with the only loss coming against the then-reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

With wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Bengals in the playoffs, the Chiefs returned to the Super Bowl for the third time since 2020. Thanks to a comeback led by MVP Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City managed to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit against the Philadelphia Eagles, taking home the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the second time in the last four years.

While the team did lose some important players such as Orlando Brown Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Chiefs should remain one of the frontrunners for the Super Bowl. With that in mind, here are the game-by-game predictions for the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2023 NFL Schedule release.

Week 1 vs. Detroit Lions

As the reigning champions, the Chiefs will have the responsibility of hosting the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game. They will face the promising Lions, who were just a win away from making it to the playoffs this past season. Still, with the Arrowhead Stadium on its side, Kansas City should open the season with a convincing victory. WIN

Week 2 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Once again, the Chiefs will face another team that showed some promise in 2022. The Jaguars made the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and bounced back from their 4-8 start. Trevor Lawrence now has postseason experience and should give Kansas City’s defense some trouble throughout the day. However, thanks to Patrick Mahomes’ experience, the Chiefs should still defeat the Jaguars in Florida. WIN

Week 3 vs. Chicago Bears

The Chiefs then return to Missouri to face another promising young quarterback in Justin Fields. The Bears added many important free agents such as Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards on defense plus wide receiver D.J. Moore via trade. This means the Bears could have their moments, but the Chiefs should still be on top by the final whistle. WIN

Week 4 at New York Jets

This will likely be one of the toughest challenges for the Chiefs early in the season. Facing Aaron Rodgers in his new uniform with the Jets makes the team one to keep an eye on for the remainder of the year. However, since it will be early in the year, Rodgers will still be trying to build chemistry with his offense, which could make things easier for Kansas City. WIN

Week 5 at Minnesota Vikings

Another interesting matchup for the Chiefs in Week 5. The Vikings had a surprising 13-4 campaign this past season but could not capitalize in the playoffs. With rookie Jordan Addison joining Justin Jefferson, the Vikings’ offense should be more dangerous than usual. This will likely be one of the closest games in Kansas City’s first half of the season. WIN

Week 6 vs. Denver Broncos

For Week 6, the Chiefs will be facing a veteran quarterback in Russell Wilson. It will all depend on whether Wilson can bounce back from his disappointing first year with the Broncos. At the end of the day, with the homefield advantage, Kansas City should still get the job done. WIN

Week 7 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers gave Kansas City one of its biggest challenges in the 2022 season, with the Chiefs winning by just three points. While the Chargers did make some intriguing moves, the Chiefs should remain the favorites in Week 7. WIN

Week 8 at Denver Broncos

The Chiefs and Broncos will face each other for the second time in less than a month. Even though this time it will be in Denver, the result should be the same. WIN

Week 9 vs. Miami Dolphins in Germany

The Chiefs will travel to face the Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany. This is part of this year’s NFL International Series with this being one of many games in Europe in the 2023 season. A neutral field can always bring some extra challenges. However, by being the reigning champions and having a popular player like Mahomes on the roster, the Chiefs should have plenty of fans on their side. WIN

Week 10 – Bye

Week 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Perhaps one of the most anticipated games of the season, the Chiefs will host the Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. Both teams will be coming off a bye week, which means both should be 100% for this primetime matchup. Expect this to be one of the best games of the regular season. WIN

Week 12 at Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders will be in a rebuilding year after releasing longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr. The problem is that after playing Sunday night against the Eagles and having Thanksgiving in between, it might be a bit too much for the Chiefs. If there is one upset loss Kansas City could have in 2023, this is the one. LOSS

Week 13 at Green Bay Packers

Now without Rodgers, the Packers will have a new identity in 2023. Jordan Love will take over signal-calling duties as a full-time starter for the first time in his career, so it is still a big question whether or not he is up to the task. Although it will be on the road, Kansas City should have a chip on its shoulder from the loss against the Raiders, giving the team some extra motivation. WIN

Week 14 vs. Buffalo Bills

In 2022, the Bills handed the Chiefs one of their three losses in the regular season. Once again, this one should come down to the wire. This should be a very high-scoring game with the final possessions being crucial for the result. Still, expect the Chiefs to come out victorious. WIN

Week 15 at New England Patriots

There are many questions surrounding the Patriots for the 2023 season. By Week 15, fans will likely have a general idea of whether or not Mac Jones is the quarterback for the future of the franchise. Even if Jones bounces back from his disappointing sophomore campaign, the Patriots should not be a match to Kansas City. WIN

Week 16 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

On Christmas Day, the Chiefs will have the chance to face the Raiders once more this season. With the loss versus Las Vegas in Week 12, Kansas City should have the feeling of revenge throughout the day. Expect this one to be a blowout in favor of the Chiefs. WIN

Week 17 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

In Week 17, the Chiefs will have one of their biggest AFC opponents ahead of them. By this point, the Bengals should already be qualified for the postseason but still playing for a higher seed. Joe Burrow is coming off a season where he was an MVP finalist, and he could accomplish it again in 2023. Since the Bengals have recently given the Chiefs a hard time, including in the playoffs, it would not be a surprise if Cincinnati steals this game at Arrowhead Stadium. LOSS

Week 18 at Los Angeles Chargers

The Chiefs will wrap up their 2023 regular season facing the Chargers in California. Coming off their second loss of the season, Kansas City will try to end it on a positive note ahead of the playoffs. A win could be enough to give the Chiefs a bye in the first round of the postseason, so it should be the case in Week 18. WIN

Final Record: 15-2