Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has signed his franchise tag, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter wrote in a Thursday tweet.

“He’s due $10.091 million this year,” Schefter wrote. “Pollard and the Cowboys now have until July 17 to negotiate a long-term deal.”

A February report stated Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Dallas’s front office would tag the 25-year-old back if the two sides could not agree on a contract extension.

“Jerry Jones said it’s not accurate to say the Cowboys will use the franchise tag on Tony Pollard: ‘Why would I say that? You know I shouldn’t say that. Because I may be trying to sign somebody else and I’m threatening them with the franchise tag,'” the Athletic Dallas Cowboys reporter Jon Machota wrote in an early-March tweet.

The Cowboys tagged Tony Pollard in early March. Tight end Dallas Schultz was a potential candidate for the franchise tag but headed to free agency after Pollard earned the tag.

Tony Pollard rushed for a career-high 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns for the Cowboys in 16 games played and four starts for Dallas in 2022. He paved the way for an invitation to the Pro Bowl games after he racked up just under 1,380 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns. The 6-foot back took home a season-high 131 rushing yards in a 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 8.

Tony Pollard and running back Ezekiel Elliott, who the Cowboys released last week, combined for 178 yards in a 23-16 win over the New York Giants in Week 3.

Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith wrote a response to the release in a Friday tweet.

“The NFL stands for not for long. Everyone else, go get your money because they have no love for you,” Smith wrote. “Thank you Z for giving everything you have, including playing injured all of last year.”