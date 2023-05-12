Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

The annual NFL schedule release is always a fun time during the off-season. Let’s take a look at the over-under win total projections for the 2023-24 season.

Many teams create videos to announce their schedule as teams like the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans certainly had fans laughing Thursday night.

Now that the schedules are set, now is a great time to look at the over/under win total projections for all 32 teams.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

We will break it down by division. Let’s start with the AFC East

AFC East

Buffalo Bills:

Over 10.5 wins (-128)

Under 10.5 wins (+102)

Buffalo should certainly win at least 11 games again this season, despite having one of the toughest divisions in football.

Miami Dolphins:

Over 9.5 wins (-110)

Under 9.5 wins (-110)

Miami brought in Jalen Ramsey to improve their defense. The Dolphins ended last season (9-8) and lost to the Bills in the first round.

New England Patriots:

Over 7.5 wins (-118)

Under 7.5 wins (-104)

The Patriots are officially the worst team in the AFC East. I never thought this day would come. The Jets just got a whole of a hell lot better and it will be tough for the Patriots to compete in the division with the lack of offensive talent. The Patriots could still win eight games this season but don’t expect a whole lot. NE ended (8-9) last year.

New York Jets:

Over 9.5 wins (-134)

Under 9.5 wins (+110)

With the addition of Aaron Rodgers, many expect this team to get over the hump and go deep in the postseason. The team is young for the most part, but Rodgers gives them a chance to win it all. The Jets ended last season (7-10) and could win around 10+ games with the talent all around.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys:

Over 9.5 wins (-150)

Under 9.5 wins (+120)

Dallas ended (12-5) last season and lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs. The offense will look very different with no Ezekiel Elliott and the addition of Brandin Cooks. If Dak Prescott is playing well, then the Cowboys have the chance to win the division.

New York Giants:

Over 7.5 wins (-122)

Under 7.5 wins (+100)

I don’t think last season was a fluke. I expect the Giants to compete once again even with a difficult division. They finished with nine wins last season and I expect them to win at least eight again this year. Daniel Jones signed a large contract, so let’s see what he is made of.

Philadelphia Eagles:

Over 10.5 wins (-158)

Under 10.5 wins (+128)

The Eagles were one possession away from potentially winning the Super Bowl. It’s going to be hard to top a (14-3) season, however, the Eagles are stacked and should easily win 11 games this season barring any major injuries.

Washington Commanders:

Over 6.5 wins (-122)

Under 6.5 wins (+100)

The Commanders are likely to be the worst team in this division. Washington ended with eight wins last season, and if their defense keeps playing as they did then they should win at least seven games this campaign.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens:

Over 10.5 wins (+116)

Under 10.5 wins (-142)

The Ravens got bounced in the first round of the playoffs last year but did not have star Lamar Jackson. They still managed to win 10 games and I expect around the same this season. With the additions of O’dell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers as targets for Lamar, this offense has the chance to be one of the best in the NFL.

Cincinnati Bengals:

Over11.5 wins (+110)

Under 11.5 wins (-134)

The Bengals were very close to another Super Bowl appearance. They lost to the Cincinnati Chiefs in the AFC Championship game after winning 12 games last year. The roster will be similar and they are expected to compete for the division once again.

Cleveland Browns:

Over 9.5 wins (+110)

Under 9.5 wins (-134)

A full offseason with Deshaun Watson will benefit this offense. We all know they can pound the rock with Nick Chubb but they had a hard time scoring points last season. They added Elijah Moore to the receiving core which will help a ton. The Browns went (7-10) last season. I’m not so sure they can win 10 games this year but a couple wins in the division will help them get there.

Pittsburgh Steelers:

Over 8.5 wins (-132)

Under 8.5 wins (+106)

Kenny Pickett impressed in his rookie season. The Steelers know how tough this division will be and they have found a way to avoid a losing season in the Mike Tomlin era. Because of that streak, I assume the Steelers will once again find a way to win nine games.

NFC North

Chicago Bears:

Over 7.5 wins (-118)

Under 7.5 wins (-104)

The Bears ended (3-14) last year but are expected to make some strides. I can’t see them winning eight games, however, with a lot of question marks on both sides of the ball.

Detroit Lion:

Over 9.5 wins (-122)

Under 9.5 wins (+100)

The Brand New Lions are once again competing for the division. It’s wide open and we should see the Lions improve off their nine-win season.

Green Bay Packers:

Over 7.5 wins (-122)

Under 7.5 wins (+100)

With the loss of Rodgers, this team will struggle. Jordan Love will finally get his chance but don’t expect them to win eight games. GB went (8-9) last year and missed the playoffs.

Minnesota Vikings:

Over 8.5 wins (-115)

Under 8.5 wins (-105)

The Vikings got bounced early in the playoffs by the Giants after a solid season winning 13 games. They are expected to win at least nine this season.

AFC South

Houston Texans:

Over 6.5 wins (+100)

Under 6.5 wins (-122)

C.J. Stroud is the new man in town and the fans are hoping he can be their franchise QB for years to come. They won just three games last year but winning seven this season might be asking too much.

Indianapolis Colts:

Over 6.5 wins (-118)

Under 6.5 wins (-104)

The Colts are relying on Anthony Richardson to be their next guy. After winning just four games last year, they are expected to be much better.

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Over 9.5 wins (-150)

Under 9.5 wins (+122)

The Jags came back from 27 points to beat the Chargers in the playoffs. This team looks scary, but winning ten games might be too much in a stacked AFC conference.

Tennessee Titans:

Over 7.5 wins (-105)

Under 7.5 wins (-115)

If Derrick Henry returns this season healthy, then the Titans will be in good shape. Their QB situation is still up in the air but the Titans defense is always tough.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons:

Over 8.5 wins (-110)

Under 8.5 wins (-110)

The Falcons won seven games last year and now know that the division is wide open. The NFC South is by far the worst in the NFL and it’s unclear who will take the reign.

Carolina Panthers:

Over 7.5 wins (-122)

Under 7.5 wins (+100)

Bryce Young should help the Panthers get over the hump. It will take time for them to figure things out, but they should win more than seven games this season.

New Orleans Saints:

Over 9.5 wins (+106)

Under 9.5 wins (-132)

The Saints now have Derek Carr at QB. After winning seven games last year, they are expected to make strides. They are the favorite to win the division but winning 10 games might be too much.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Over 6.5 wins (+104)

Under 6.5 wins (-128)

With the retirement of Brady, Baker Mayfield steps in to try and keep the Buccaneers competitive. I don’t see them winning seven games this season.

AFC West

Denver Broncos:

Over 8.5 wins (+106)

Under 8.5 wins (-132)

Sean Payton will make this team a lot better. The Broncos struggled with Russ last year and until proven otherwise, I do not expect the Broncos to win nine games.

Kansas City Chiefs:

Over 11.5 wins (-128)

Under 11.5 wins (+104)

The Chiefs will continue to dominate the NFL. They won 14 games last season and should easily win 12 again this year.

Las Vegas Raiders:

Over 6.5 wins (-144)

Under 6.5 wins (+118)

The Raiders sent Carr packing. Jimmy G steps in but do not expect the Raiders to be very competitive. They could still win seven games this season if Devante Adams continues to produce.

Los Angeles Chargers:

Over 9.5 wins (-128)

Under 9.5 wins (+104)

The Chargers are coming off an embarrassing playoff loss. This team has a lot of talent and finished with 10 wins last year. I expect them to win around 9-10 games again this season despite a tough schedule.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals:

Over 4.5 wins (-106)

Under 4.5 wins (-114)

The Cardinals have the lowest over-under projection. They should certainly win at least five games this season, despite a brand new head coach.

Los Angeles Rams:

Over 6.5 wins (-102)

Under 6.5 wins (-122)

If Matt Stafford comes back and plays well, then the Rams still have enough talent to compete for a Super Bowl.

San Francisco 49ers:

Over 11.5 wins (+118)

Under 11.5 wins (-144)

The Niners contain one of the best rosters in the NFL and are the favorite to win the division once again.

Seattle Seahawks:

Over 8.5 wins (-132)

Under 8.5 wins (+106)

The Seahawks impressed the league last year with low expectations coming in. They have a talented roster and should win nine games this season.