Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, after seeing recent lucrative deals for Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Deshaun Watson, shared his thoughts on a potential contract extension. Currently tied for eighth among quarterbacks in terms of annual average salary, Prescott is focusing on improving his game while leaving contract negotiations to his agent and the Cowboys.

In 2021, the Cowboys inked Dak Prescott to a four-year, $160 million contract, which runs through 2024. While Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones mentioned in February that the team plans to “ultimately extend” Prescott’s contract, no specifics have been provided. Prescott, however, seems unaffected by the situation, trusting both the Cowboys and his agent to handle the matter when the time comes.

Prescott was quoted saying, “They got it done years ago, and when it’s time to get it done again, I trust in both of them. As Stephen has said, it might happen overnight. Who knows, right? But that’s not any of my concern or in my thought process.”

Two recent signings in the NFL have made headlines that have certainly caught the attention of Dak Prescott:

Jalen Hurts agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles on a five-year, $255 million contract extension, and Lamar Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens, making him the highest-paid player on an annual basis in NFL history.

Given his skill and consistency on the field, it’s reasonable to believe that Prescott may anticipate a deal similar to those of Watson, Hurts, and Jackson. Throughout his career, Prescott has demonstrated impressive athleticism and accuracy in the pocket, playing bigger than his size due to an overhand delivery. His quick decision-making and ability to make plays with his feet contribute to his status as an above-average quarterback, capable of leading the Cowboys deep into the playoffs.

As the NFL landscape continues to evolve, it remains to be seen whether Prescott will secure a contract extension comparable to his peers. For now, his primary focus is on improving his game and leading the Cowboys to a Super Bowl victory.