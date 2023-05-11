Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The NFL schedules are set to be released on Thursday, and leaks are running rampant across social media. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett decided to participate in the early releases himself, taking to Twitter to announce a less than ideal quirk in the Seahawks schedule.

According to my sources Seahawks have back to back Thursday games. 3 games in 12 days! @qdiggs6 — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) May 11, 2023

Lockett claims that the Seahawks will have back to back Thursday games. This is not confirmed, but there is no chance Seahawks players and fans alike will be happy if his claim ends up to be true. Players league wide have vehemently opposed games on Thursdays for years now, so the fact that the Seahawks could have back to back tilts on Thursday will be blasted within their locker room.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lockett tags his teammate Quandre Diggs in the tweet, indicating their hatred for Thursday games is something they have spoken about. Tyler Lockett emphasizes that this would have the Seahawks playing three games in 12 days, which is just extreme hypocrisy from a league that attempts to stress player safety.

If Lockett’s tweet ends up coming to fruition, the Seahawks will just have to accept the reality and play three games in 12 days. The coaching staff will undoubtedly prioritize rest and recovery during this period, and the likelihood of any contact practices is very low.

Although the schedule might be something to complain about, the Seahawks have plenty to be excited for as well. Geno Smith should be more comfortable with another year in the system as the starter, and he now has a new weapon in Jaxon Smith-Njigba to go alongside Lockett and DK Metcalf. Whether they love the schedule or not, the Seahawks will expect to win their fair share of games this season.