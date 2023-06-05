The Dallas Cowboys, known for their impressive performance in the 2022 NFL season, are eagerly looking to build upon their success and make a strong push for the Super Bowl in 2023. However, amidst their calculated moves during the offseason, one signing stands out as the riskiest. In this article, we will examine the Dallas Cowboys' riskiest 2023 NFL free agency signing. We will delve into the reasons behind this risky move and analyze its potential impact on the team's future success.

The Cowboys wrapped up the 2022 NFL season with an outstanding 12-5 record, securing the second seed in the NFC. Led by quarterback Dak Prescott's impressive performance of 2,860 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, along with Tony Pollard's 1,007 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns, the Cowboys demonstrated a balanced offense capable of dominating through the air and on the ground. The team's defense thrived under the leadership of Micah Parsons, tallying 13.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. Despite their regular-season success, the Cowboys fell short in the playoffs, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

Among the various signings made by the Cowboys during the highly anticipated free agency period, however, one move stands out as particularly risky.

Signing Rb Ronald Jones II

In an effort to bolster their backfield, the Cowboys made a substantial investment in Ronald Jones II. They secured his services with a one-year, $1,232,500 contract.

However, while the Cowboys' decision to sign Jones demonstrates their belief in his potential, his track record raises legitimate concerns. Throughout his career, Jones has never reached the coveted milestone of a 1,000-yard rushing season. Despite flashes of brilliance and undeniable talent, he has not maintained the level of performance necessary to establish himself as an elite running back in the league.

Adding to the apprehension surrounding Jones' acquisition is his history of injuries. In the 2022 season, he was able to appear in a mere six games for the Kansas City Chiefs due to a multitude of health issues. This limited availability not only hindered his ability to make a significant impact on the field. It also cast doubt on his durability and reliability as a crucial component of the Cowboys' rushing attack.

Impact on the Offense

Nevertheless, the Cowboys are placing their hopes on Jones to provide a consistent and dynamic running game to complement the aerial prowess of their star quarterback, Dak Prescott. The success of their offensive strategy hinges, in part, on Jones' ability to stay healthy and contribute significantly to the team's ground game. If he can effectively carry some of the workload and demonstrate the explosive playmaking ability he has exhibited at times, the Cowboys offense could become a formidable force.

However, should Jones succumb to injuries once again, the Cowboys would find themselves in a precarious position. With Pollard shouldering the majority of the rushing responsibilities, the possibility of injury could be significant. If that happens, the team's ground attack could suffer a severe blow. While Pollard showcased his abilities in the past, the burden of an increased workload without a reliable backup option poses a significant risk to the team's offensive balance and overall success.

The Cowboys' decision to sign Ronald Jones II, while undoubtedly showcasing their ambition to strengthen their backfield, also carries a certain degree of uncertainty. It is a calculated gamble, as the team is aware of the potential rewards that come with Jones reaching his full potential. However, the risk lies in his inconsistency and injury history, which could disrupt the team's offensive rhythm and place an undue burden on Pollard.

To mitigate this risk, the Cowboys' coaching staff and medical team must work diligently to manage Jones' workload. They must implement proper injury prevention protocols, and ensure his overall physical well-being. Additionally, they may need to explore alternative options in the running back market. This is to provide depth and support in case Jones encounters further setbacks.

2023 Season Outlook

As the 2023 season approaches, the Cowboys are aware of the potential impact that Jones can have on their offense. If he can rise to the occasion, he has the ability to transform the team's rushing attack into a formidable weapon. However, if injuries persist, the Cowboys may find themselves in a precarious position. They would then rely too heavily on Pollard to carry the rushing load. This means he could potentially face a decline in offensive effectiveness.

Only time will tell whether the gamble on Jones will pay off for the Cowboys. The upcoming season will undoubtedly provide answers to the lingering questions surrounding his consistency and ability to make an impact.

Sure, the Cowboys made several solid free agency moves during the 2023 NFL offseason. Still, the signing of Ronald Jones II emerges as the riskiest one. Yes, he has the potential to become a valuable contributor if he can stay healthy and produce on the field. Still, his injury history and inconsistent performance raise legitimate concerns for the team's future success. The Cowboys will need to carefully manage the risks associated with Jones' signing. This is to ensure they remain on track to achieve their goals.

Ultimately, the fate of the Cowboys in the 2023 NFL season hinges not only on their riskiest free agency move. It also hinges on various other factors. These include the consistent high-level performance of Prescott, Pollard's health and productivity, and the continued excellence of Parsons. Additionally, improvements in the offensive line and an enhanced pass rush will be crucial. This is especially in terms of fortifying the team's Super Bowl chances.

As the 2023 season unfolds, the Dallas Cowboys, have a legitimate shot at securing the NFC title. However, to fulfill their aspirations, they must remain healthy, steer clear of significant distractions, and address their weaknesses promptly. The Cowboys could be primed for a remarkable Super Bowl journey in 2023. That's if they have the right mix of skill, strategy, and a touch of luck.