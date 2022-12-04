By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent despite all the recent talk about him potentially finding his way to an NFL roster, particularly to either the Dallas Cowboys or the New York Giants. What’s being rumored to be a major stumbling block for a Beckham comeback is the doubt teams have about his health and whether he’ll be able to return to the form that made him one of the most lethal downfield targets of his generation, at least according to one NFL executive, per Ralph Vacchiano of FOX.

“That’s what this tour is really all about. There is ‘considerable doubt’ around the league about just how healthy Beckham is, one NFC executive said, and whether he’ll really be able to contribute much this season. And that’s a problem because Beckham has informed teams he’s seeking a multi-year contract, that he hopes will end up being worth $20 million per year.”

A multi-year deal worth at least $20 million is a huge hit for any team to spend, particularly on a player that is coming off a devastating injury. While Odell Beckham Jr. is undeniably an elite offensive asset when healthy, there’s really no telling exactly how well he can still play until he starts seeing live action on the field. That said, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has not shied away from voicing his interest in Beckham but the wideout remains unemployed.

The Cowboys have CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup as their top options in the passing game, and if Odell Beckham Jr. is to come over to Arlington, he’s probably going to have a shot at becoming a top-two threat or at least a WR3. The New York Giants are also an interested party but are rumored to be long shots to land their former wideout.