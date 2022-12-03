By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The New York Giants fanbase is hoping for a reunion with a former fan favorite in Odell Beckham Jr. At the very least, the wide receiver has considered his former team, and has paid them a visit as well. The idea of a return to the Big Apple is nice and all, but realistically speaking, a reunion with New York doesn’t make much sense, according to an NFL executive.

Speaking anonymously to Ralph Vacchiano, an NFL executive said that the Giants’ are the “longest of long shots” to sign Odell Beckham Jr. The reason, according to the executive, is that New York might be unwilling to provide the same financial commitment that the other teams may give OBJ.

“The Giants remain “the longest of longshots” to land the free-agent receiver (Odell Beckham Jr.), as one league executive put it on Friday, despite all the warm and fuzzy feelings his visit generated this week. They may be sentimental favorites to some, but they’re a bad fit for a variety of reasons — especially financially, since no one around the NFL thinks the Giants will give Beckham the kind of financial commitment he wants.”

Unfortunately, nostalgia might be the only advantage the Giants have over the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys for Odell Beckham Jr. Both teams are strong contenders to make it deep into the playoffs (an important factor for OBJ reportedly). Both teams are also more willing to spend on an aging receiver for a shot at the Super Bowl.

New York, on the other hand, can’t afford to hamstring themselves to a long-term deal like Beckham wants. This team is still miles away from competing at a high level, and they’ll need the cap space to make more long-term improvements to the team. It’s more possible that the Cowboys or the Bills will swoop in to get OBJ.