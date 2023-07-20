Dallas Cowboys' star Trevon Diggs isn't a fan of his Madden NFL 24 rating. With an overall Madden 24 rating of 87, Trevon Diggs falls just outside of the top 10 cornerbacks. A back-to-back Pro Bowl selection with the Cowboys, Diggs expressed his displeasure on Twitter.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward ranks just ahead of Diggs with an 88 Madden 24 Rating. The Cowboys' cornerback believes he deserves to be on Ward's level, at a minimum.

“Throw your whole game away,” Diggs said of his Madden 24 rating, though he was clearly having some fun with the rankings.

87 Overall, Throw your whole game away I’m not fw it lol https://t.co/lE1S3DGV2r — SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) July 20, 2023

Madden 24 notes that Diggs' best attributes are his jumping (95), stamina (94) and speed (93). He also excels in zone coverage (91) and catching (86). His man coverage (79) and pursuit (76) don't have elite ratings.

Diggs' interception numbers and Pro-Bowl selections indicate that he should be one of the highest-rated cornerbacks. Prior to recording three interceptions in 2022, Diggs led the league with 11 picks, two of which he turned into touchdowns.

Diggs has been an anchor of one of the league's top units for two years running. After the Cowboys ranked seventh in scoring defense in 2021, Dallas gave up fewer points than all but four other teams in 2022.

The Cowboys' defensive back has been guilty of having an all-or-nothing style. While recording the most interceptions in 2021, Diggs also surrendered the most receiving yards in the entire NFL.

Jalen Ramsey's 97 Madden 24 Rating leads all cornerbacks in his first season with the Miami Dolphins. He's followed by Green Bay Packers' cornerback Jair Alexander and Patrick Surtain III of the Denver Broncos.