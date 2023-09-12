The nightmare become a reality for the New York Jets, as it's already been confirmed that Aaron Rodgers is done for the rest of the season due to an Achilles tendon tear in his left foot. Rodgers suffered the injury just moments into his New York debut Monday night at home against the visiting Buffalo Bills.

All the build-up, the excitement, and the hype about Rodgers' arrival in New York ultimately meant nothing, as the future Hall of Fame quarterback now faces a serious question about his future not just with the Jets but with his career as a player.

The Jets could only wish Aaron Rodgers the best.

“Not the way any of us wanted it to go, but we know the commitment you've made to this team will continue to impact us moving forward. Get well soon, @AaronRodgers12,” the Jets posted on their official X (formerly Twitter) account Tuesday morning following the news of Rodgers' injury diagnosis.

Rodgers suffered the injury during just the fourth snap of the Bills game. He was trying to avoid a sack attempt by Buffalo defensive end Leonard Floyd before falling down to the turf. The 39-year-old quarterback got to the sidelines and was later carted off to the locker room, which was already viewed by some as an ominous sign of the severity of his injury.

With Rodgers's season already over without him even completing a single pass attempt, the Jets will have to turn to Zach Wilson as their quarterback.

The Jets, who beat the Bills, 22-16, will next play the Dallas Cowboys on the road in Week 2.