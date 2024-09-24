ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Cowboys hit the road to take on the New York Giants for a divisional matchup on Thursday Night Football! Below we will continue our NFL odds series with a Cowboys-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Thursday Night Football is exclusively on Prime Video.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cowboys-Giants Odds

Dallas Cowboys: -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -225

New York Giants: +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +188

Over: 43.5 (-118)

Under: 43.5 (-104)

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Giants

Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

TV: Prime Video

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cowboys have not played their best football this season. Their team has all the talent, but something is not clicking. They were able to blow out the Cleveland Browns, but the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens both got the best of them. However, Dak Prescott has thrown the ball well. He leads the NFL in passing yards, and he is seventh in passing touchdowns. Prescott needs to have a good game if the Cowboys want to win this game on the road.

Dallas has a couple weapons at Prescott's disposal. CeeDee Lamb is obviously the biggest of them all. Lamb has 218 receiving yards this season, which is almost half Prescott's yards. Jake Ferguson is the other main weapon. When Ferguson is healthy, he is one of the best tight ends in the NFL. With Lamb and Ferguson, the Cowboys should be able to put up some points.

Stopping Malik Nabers is the key to winning this game for the Cowboys. The most receiving yards they have allowed to one pass catcher this season is 96 yards, and that was thanks to a 70-yard reception by Rashid Shaheed. Dallas has a very capable secondary, so it will not be easy for Nabers. If the Cowboys shut down Nabers, Daniel Jones will struggle in the pass game, and Dallas will win this game.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread/Win

New York finally got their first win of the season, and it is thanks to Malik Nabers. Nabers has 271 receiving yards, 23 receptions on 37 targets, three touchdowns, and six of his receptions have gone for more than 20 yards. He is the main target for Daniel Jones, and it does not really matter who is guarding him. If the Cowboys fail to stop Nabers, the Giants are going to have another good game at home.

New York actually has a decent run game. Devin Singletary has rushed for 197 yards through the first three games. That comes out to 4.7 yards per carry. Singletary also has the only two touchdowns on the ground for the Giants this season. The Cowboys just had an awful game against the Ravens when it comes to run defense, so Singletary does have a decent matchup. Dallas is allowing the most rush yards per game because of their performance in week three. If Singletary can get his legs moving, the Giants are going to be able to win this game.

Final Cowboys-Giants Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a closer game than people think. The Giants are not great, but Nabers is very fun to watch. The Cowboys are also not playing good football at the moment. With the short week for both teams, it will be interesting to see how they gameplan. I do think the Cowboys will win this game, though. I will take the Cowboys to win by at least five points.

Final Cowboys-Giants Prediction & Pick: Cowboys -4.5 (-115)