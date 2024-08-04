The Los Angeles Rams are going through change as an organization. Superstar Aaron Donald finally retired from the NFL, and the rest of the team's core players (Stafford and Kupp) aren't getting any younger. Los Angeles needs to make a strong push in the postseason while they have their core together. Unfortunately, that could prove difficult if their offensive line does not get healthy.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Rams are dealing with a number of offensive line injuries. The Rams lost starting left guard Jonah Jackson to a shoulder injury this week. They also have two players, left tackle Alaric Jackson and right tackle Rob Havenstein, who are “week-to-week” with ankle injuries.

These offensive line injuries could have serious consequences for the Rams if they linger into the regular season. A suspect offensive line will make it harder to be as efficient in the running game, which is a significant part of McVay's system.

Matthew Stafford is getting old in the tooth as well. He is still a feisty player who can make things work behind a subpar offensive line, but there is no question that the Rams are more dangerous when Stafford is kept clean.

Los Angeles does not have good offensive line depth, which makes these injuries particularly worrisome. Zach Thomas, Mike McAllister, and Joe Noteboom are next in line if Alaric Jackson, Jonah Jackson, or Rob Havenstein miss any significant time.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp is on an ‘absolute mission' in 2024

Cooper Kupp is in for an electric 2024 season.

Kupp missed 13 games over the past two seasons with ankle and hamstring injuries. Thankfully, it sounds like he is finally healthy.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, Kupp is all the way back from injury. He is looking like his old self and is ready to take the NFL by storm next to second-year wide receiver Puka Nacua.

“He's on an absolute mission,” a source close to Kupp told ESPN. “He was deeply affected about not being out there for parts of last year.”

Thus far through training camp, Kupp has looked like he did three years ago when the Rams acquired Stafford from the Lions. Kupp quickly became Stafford's go-to receiver and the pair produced an incredibly productive season. In fact, Kupp logged a whopping 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns that season.

The idea of recreating that, with the addition of Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams, should be scary for the rest of the NFL.