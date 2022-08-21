Dejounte Murray and Paolo Banchero’s recent beef added another storyline on Saturday’s CrawsOver game; however, while things started off fiery between the two, they didn’t forget to show respect to each other this time around.

In the first quarter of the game, the Orlando Magic rookie attacked the basket with the Atlanta Hawks star guarding him. But Banchero rookie slipped on the floor and lost possession. For his part, Murray helped the youngster get back up and hyped him up.

While it doesn’t look like the intense feelings between the two are gone, fans have to appreciate that sportsmanship. After all, no player would want another athlete to get injured and put their careers in jeopardy.

Another interesting tidbit here is that Dejounte Murray welcomed the challenge of guarding Paolo Banchero alone. Remember, the Magic freshman called out the Hawks guard during their showdown at the Zeke-End and told him to better guard him one-on-one instead of doubling him. That message came after Murray showed Banchero the ultimate disrespect.

The match-up between the two was cut short when the CrawsOver game was called off due to condensation on the court. With that, fans will have to wait until the 2021-22 season comes to see the two play each other again.

🚨 Tonight's game at @thecrawsover has been called off due to condensation on the court.pic.twitter.com/jB8wut63v0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 21, 2022

Luckily for everyone, the wait won’t be that long since the Magic and the Hawks are slated to play on October 21 in the opening weekend of the campaign.