Harry Kane, the prolific England striker, is determined to follow in the footsteps of football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as he enters what he calls the “second half” of his career at the age of 30, reported by GOAL. Despite the common perception that a player's peak ends around this age, Kane firmly believes he has another fruitful decade ahead of him at the highest level.

Kane recently made a significant move to Bayern Munich in Germany, seeking fresh challenges and the opportunity to win silverware after his tenure with Tottenham Hotspur. Embracing his new chapter, Kane highlighted the remarkable careers of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Lewandowski, and Ibrahimovic, who have only improved with age, dispelling the notion that 30 is a career zenith.

He emphasized the stability that comes with age, both personally and professionally. With settled family life and a deep understanding of his body and mental state, Kane feels primed to focus solely on football. Modern advancements in sports science, recovery techniques, and overall game adaptation have also contributed to players prolonging their careers, and Kane intends to leverage these factors to extend his time on the pitch.

Looking ahead, Kane expressed his commitment to international football, stating that he's immensely proud to represent England. He acknowledged the possibility of retiring from international duty but emphasized his relentless drive to keep pushing boundaries. Kane's determination shines as he vows to continue competing until he is no longer selected, demonstrating his unwavering dedication to the sport.

In the upcoming friendly against Australia and the Euro qualifier against Italy on October 17 at Wembley Stadium, fans can expect Kane to showcase his enduring talent, aiming to add to his international goal tally. With a focused mindset and a hunger for success, Kane is poised to script the next chapter of his illustrious career, hoping to leave a legacy akin to the footballing greats he admires.