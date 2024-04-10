Perhaps long overdue, Crypt of the NecroDancer just launched its collab with Hatsune Miku, adding the internet-loved Vocaloid as a playable character in the roguelike rhythm game.
Crypt of the NecroDancer is now released✨
Available now on Steam and PlayStation. Coming to Nintendo Switch soon.
Steam: https://t.co/EydArP8Gfh
Play Station: https://t.co/74DoNakuL7
— Hatsune Miku (@cfm_miku_en) April 4, 2024
Let’s start with the details of the DLC. As mentioned above, the Crypt of the NecroDancer X Hatsune Miku collab is out now. It is, however, only available on the PlayStation and Steam versions of the game. Additionally, the DLC is on a 10% introductory sale, allowing players to get it at a discounted price. Not only that, but the base game itself is available at 80% off, and all other DLC for the game at varying levels of discounts. This discount lasts until April 13, 2024, roughly in 39 hours as of this article. As such, if you want to get the game for yourself, you will need to act fast.
Now, let’s dive deeper into the DLC’s contents. The most obvious is that the DLC makes Hatsune Miku a playable character in Crypt of the NecroDancer. She uses a leek as her main weapon, with her main gimmick being her ability to dash through enemies when attacking them. In short, her gameplay revolves around lining up enemies, and attacking all of them in one go. This also includes clusters of enemies, so grouping enemies is important when playing as Miku. However, as she uses a leek, she doesn’t have the ability to dig through walls like other characters. Instead, if you dash through an enemy and end up where a wall should be, that wall will get destroyed.
Additionally, Hatsune Miku has the ability to charm enemies by using her SING! ability, making them follow her without attacking her. Lastly, all of the armors in the game are all reskinned to look like Hatsune Miku’s official outfits when she equips them. Fans of the vocaloid will have a blast seeing their favorite outfits in the game.
Of course, this collab won’t be complete without new music. The DLC brings in 15 Hatsune Miku songs, including two new Miku tracks created by Danny Baranowsky himself. These tracks are:
- Too Real – Danny Baranowsky
- Wonder Style – colate
- SURVIVE (Foxsky Remix) – Umetora
- Ten Thousand Stars – Circus-P
- Lucky Orb (Clean Tears Remix) – emon(Tes.)
- UNDERWATER (Rexium Remix) – Hylen
- Highlight – KIRA
- Intergalactic Bound by CircusP and Yunosuke
- Hello Builder by Utsu-P
- MikuFiesta by AlexTrip Sands
- Can’t Make A Song!! – beat_shobon
- Be Furious (Reno Remix) – Ocelot
- sweety glitch – gaburyu & nyankobrq
- Thousand Little Voices – Vault Kid & FlangerMoose
- My One and Oni – Danny Baranowsky
Players can look forward to hearing these songs as they make their way through the game.
The Crypt Of The NecroDancer x Hatsune Miku Collab Was Actually Teased
leek what I found
— Crypt of the NecroDancer: HATSUNE MIKU?! (@NecroDancerGame) April 1, 2024
What’s really funny is that the Hatsune Miku collab was teased by the official Crypt of the NecroDancer X (formerly Twitter). In their post, it showed a GIF of the game’s main character Cadence in a room, standing near a leek, with the caption “leek what I found”. At first galnce, this doesn’t look like it means anything. However, fans of Hatsune Miku were quick theorize that the game was teasing a collab with her. After all, one of Hatsune Miku’s biggest memes from years ago (around 2007) was her brandishing a leek, which in turn was a parody of another meme video where an anime character was spinning a leek while the song Ievan Polkka played in the background.
However, as the post was made on April Fools’ Day, players were understandably skeptical of the post, and thought it was a joke. That’s why, when the game officially announced the collab, they explained that “it wasn’t a joke.”
That’s all the information we have about the Crypt of the NecroDancer x Hatsune Miku collab. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.