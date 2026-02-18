New WWE 2K26 details on Universe Mode has surfaced, giving fans an idea of what to expect. From a new Universe Wizard, to the WWE Draft and much more, Universe Mode is intended to be bigger and better than before. Without further ado, let's dive right in and see everything new.

WWE 2K26 Universe Mode – Everything You Need to Know

The biggest new feature in WWE 2K26 Universe Mode is the implementation of the WWE Draft. These events allow any participating shows to trade their Superstars over a week. Players can customize these drafts (or remove them if they want), and even attach a logo to it while customizing the Draft name. Overall, WWE 2K26 allows players to have a maximum of eight drafts.

Additionally, players can set up Supplemental Shows as an optional roster. Furthermore, players may also adjust Draft Rounds, and players can even customize rules for draft picks.

The new WWE 2K26 Universe Wizard allows for players to do a multitude of things. From choosing Weekly Shows and featured PLEs, to assigning Superstars, Champions, and calendar dates, you'll have a lot of control of the course of the league.

Furthermore, you'll be able to import an already downloaded show in the Add New Show Option if you do not feel like creating one. Or, edit default shows like Raw and SmackDown and various details within. Every Show supports up to 8 titles for men and women's divisions and two MITB Briefcases.

Speaking of MITB and Cash-Ins, the developers made updates to how the system works in 2K26. This means no more target championships as briefcases can be cashed in on any eligible title.

Article Continues Below

Furthermore, WWE 2K26 brings multiple improvements to Promos, including a new Post-Match Interview Promo. The winner of a match can use this interview to announce a division change, or talk about a title challenger or #1 contender's match. But the loser can interrupt the interview, play it cool, or start another fight.

Other Promos received improvements too, such as:

Self-Promos: Superstars can turn heel, change division, or switch over to another show

Call-Out / Interrupt: Expanded options for a Superstar that allows challengers to choose their match type or challenge for a title. Furthermore, Champions can accept title challenges for the following PLE.

Open Challenge: Expanded to feature spontaneous title defenses.

Lastly, WWE 2K26 brings more slider and settings options to Universe. Specifically, the developers implemented new matchmaking sliders that let you tweak match card sorting values and scoring.

Overall, that includes the biggest improvements coming to WWE 2K26 Universe Mode.

For more gaming and WWE news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.