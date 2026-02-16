Following the successful releases of WWE 2K23, 2K24, and 2K25, the video game franchise is now targeting and heading toward an even more successful 2K26. Starring CM Punk as the cover star and having a showcase mode featuring his career, 2K26 has now added two more Superstars to its expanding roster.

Rumored to boast one of the largest WWE video game rosters of all-time, 2K has now officially unveiled Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW general managers, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce, as two playable characters.

Both of them have been previously featured in several editions of the 2K games, although never as playable characters. This marks the first time Aldis and Pearce will be available in playable roles, taking a break from their NPC activities.

The released footage shows both Aldis and Pearce as playable wrestling stars, with both getting their own custom entrances. Aldis sported his iconic red wrestling tights while “God save the King” played as his theme. “Can’t forget about The National Treasure!” WWE 2K26 wrote on social media.

Article Continues Below

For Adam Pearce, the RAW GM wore gear looking similar to his ROH-style attire. WWE 2K26's social media team shared the footage and wrote, “Found something you might want to see Adam. – CM Punk.”

Found something you might want to see Adam. – CM Punk pic.twitter.com/Ms4lZNkwW0 — #WWE2K26 (@WWEgames) February 16, 2026

While Aldis, 39, has never wrestled for WWE, his last in-ring appearance dates back to an indie wrestling event in 2023. Pearce, 47, however, has wrestled two matches in 2021, one on the Jan. 8, 2021 episode of SmackDown, while the other was on the Mar. 1, 2021 episode of RAW, where he suffered a tag-team loss with Braun Strowman against The Hurt Business. This marked his final wrestling appearance.

With several new interesting features getting added to the game this year, Aldis and Pearce's playable character debut still seems shocking.