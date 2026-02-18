NBA 2K26 Season 5 Details have arrived, with new College Themed content coming to the game. Overall, NBA 2K26 Season 5 features new content for MyCAREER & MyTEAM players. Furthermore, players can expect up to 80 new free rewards split across both modes when season 5 drops. Nevertheless, here is everything we know about the upcoming season.

NBA 2K26 Season 5 To Feature New College Basketball Content

NBA 2K26 Season 5 brings college-themed content from 16 NCAA Powerhouse schools, including:

Arizona Baylor Duke Florida Houston Kansas Kentucky Louisville Michigan Michigan State Ohio State Purdue Texas UCLA UConn UNC

This season will include certain players from each School's Men's and Women's Teams along with new challenged and themed-rewards.

For MyTEAM, every player will receive a College Celebration Box which includes 5 Free Agent Option Packs. These players (eligible for five games), will be accessible in the Market and available for redemption when the new season starts. These Boxes feature current college players.

Furthermore, Challenge Games will feature these players in daily Challenge games. Complete the challenges to earn an Evolution 94 OVR Diamond version of each player you surpass. Then, if you play five games with that player, their OVR jumps to 96. Lastly, completing their stat-based requirements catapults them into a 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Card.

Overall, there will be 41 Evolution Cards up for grabs throughout the season.

As for MyPLAYER, the College Themed content doesn't stop there. From new College Jerseys to new College themed MyCOURT murals, you'll see these schools repped in your personal career mode. Wear your favorite team's jersey as we approach March Madness. Furthermore, the developers plan to add select College Mascots to the game.

Lastly, NBA 2K26 will be receiving five new Community Builds across various positions. Furthermore, feel free to submit your own MyPLAYER build for a chance to see it featured in a future update!

NBA 2K26 Season 5 All Confirmed Rewards in MyTEAM, MyCAREER, and The W Online So Far

Overall, the currently confirmed rewards for 2K26 Season 5 include:

MyCAREER Level 9: The Ohio State University Game Day Bundle Level 18: Quadcopter Level 21: University of Michigan Game Day Bundle Level 31: University of Texas Game Day Bundle Level 36: University of North Carolina Game Day Bundle Level 37: ‘Joe Bruin’ UCLA Mascot + Game Day Bundle Level 39: Game Breaker Gear Level 40: +1 Cap Breaker

MyTEAM Level 1: Diamond VJ Edgecombe (Baylor Evo Card) Level 10: Pink Diamond Marvin Bagley III (Duke) Level 20: Galaxy Opal Jason Williams (Florida) Level 28: Dark Matter Larry Brown Coach Card (Kansas) Level 30: Dark Matter Richard Hamilton (UConn) Level 35: 100 OVR Breanna Stewart (UConn) Level 40: 100 OVR Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

The W Online Rewards: Aries Top + Necklace Badge Perks Clothing Bundles Paisley Red Arm Sleeve Paisley Yellow Arm Sleeve Nevertheless, She Dunked T-Shirt Soccer Hex Arm Sleeve Alyssa Thomas Nike V305 Shoes Chocolate Crocs Digital Aqua Crocs WNBA Seattle Storm Ball Pink Banana Mascot



Check back with us this Friday, February 20th, for the full list of rewards. Overall, Season 5 drops at 11:00 AM ET on Friday.

Lastly, make sure to try and earn any outstanding rewards from your Season 4 Pass. Make sure to use Double XP Tokens if necessary, and best of luck earning all rewards for the season. We'll see you in The City when the newest season drops!

Overall, that includes everything you ned to know about NBA 2K26 Season 5. Generally, players can continue to expect more content for MyCAREER more content for MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W. Furthermore, feel free to look over the latest patch notes for Season 5 before its release this Friday. Overall, we look forward to jumping in to Season 5.

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.