New MLB The Show 26 Presentation Details have been revealed, showing off the commentary team, new stat-casts, and an enhanced College Presentation experience. Furthermore, developer San Diego Studio also added the World Baseball Classic to Diamond Dynasty, as well as new stadium effects. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

MLB The Show 26 Presentation – Full Commentary Team & More

The MLB The Show 26 Presentation Trailer arrived, confirming the game's full commentary crew, which includes:

Robert Flores

Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chris Singleton, & Jessica Mendoza

Flores will provide analysis in Diamond Dynasty. This includes the ranked games, Battle Royale, Diamond Quest, and more. Boog Sciambi returns alongside Chris Singleton and Jessica Mendoza. You'll hear all three of them in the NCAA broadcast booth during your College days.

As always, expect to hear commentary change based on your team's performance. If your team is playing well in Franchise mode, you'll hear about their accomplishments in-game from the commentary crew.

Additionally, The Show 26 adds new stat-casts like hit spraying charts and pitch-usage breakdowns. Furthermore, your progress recorded throughout your career to let you know how you compare with other players.

MLB The Show 26 expands the College Baseball experience with more teams. In addition to that comes new fans, chants, uniform colorways, college-specific celebrations, and more team traditions in RTTS.

Furthermore, the NCAA Men's College World Series has been fully integrated into the experience. In The Show 26, you can play through the full tournament as it was meant to be played while you try to impress the Big Leagues.

Speaking of Tournaments, the World Baseball Classic comes to Diamond Dynasty in The Show 26. It features the tournament with the Official Baseball Classic Signage and broadcast art package. Additionally, the developers added new ballparks, including:

Tokyo Dome

Hiram Bithorn Stadium

Lastly, the developers added new stadium effects this year. From new fireworks to CO2 smoke and flames, expect to see some new visual effects in the stadium.

Overall, that includes all the major presentation updates in MLB The Show 26. Overall, there's not too many big changes this year, but we still look forward to playing in the stadiums. Furthermore, it's nice to see the full NCAA Men's College World Series finally implemented in the game. We're curious to see what else is coming in The Show 26 before it launches this March.

