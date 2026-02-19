New WWE 2K26 MyRISE details have arrived, including info on the story, opponents, rewards, and more. This year's story follows your Superstar returning to the WWE after two years to reclaim the top spot. However, your return gets off to a rocky start. Whether you fight in the Men's or Women's Divisions, your comeback journey will be one of epic proportions. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

WWE 2K26 MyRISE Story, Details, & More

The WWE 2K26 MyRISE Story revolves around your created Superstar's return to the WWE. Early in the story, you'll lose to Paul Heyman's reigning champion, Bron Breakker (Men's) or Jordynne Grace (Women's). That's where the story begins to branch out as you begin your comeback.

Throughout your career, you'll have two ways of climbing the ladder. There's the traditional route, where you earn your opportunities the “right” way. But you can also speed up the process by making more ruthless decisions. These decisions also impact your rivalries, match opportunities, and reactions from the WWE Universe.

Furthermore, MyRISE in 2K26 comes with an improved Live Event Match system. RISE Matches have become a full part of the main progression path. Completing these matches also advances your Archetype's career and grants you with rewards.

Throughout your career, you'll attend press conferences and answer questions about your biggest matches and rivalries. Furthermore, even when you do win the title, your story does not end there. You need to make one last decision which sets up your Title defense. And if you lose, you need to compete in more RISE matches to reclaim your title.

Men's Division Opponents – WWE 2K26 MyRISE

Jey Uso

Jacob Fatu

Ethan Page

The New Day

The Wyatt Sicks

Bron Breakker

Article Continues Below

WWE 2K26 MyRISE Women's Division Opponents

Naomi

Roxanne Perez

Kelani Jordan

Nia Jax

Liv Morgan

The Wyatt Sicks

Jordynne Grace

Rewards – WWE 2K26 MyRISE

WWE 2K26 MyRISE encourages players to try both the Men's and Women's Division storylines as they feature some different rewards. But overall, you can earn the following content from the Mode:

Arenas

Championships

CAS Parts

Playable Characters

Weapons

Paybacks

MyFACTION Content

Overall, that includes all the major details on WWE 2K26 MyRISE this year. We look forward to beginning our Comeback journey when 2K26 drops this March. In the meantime, check out what's new with Creations!

Lastly, for more gaming and WWE news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.