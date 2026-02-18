New WWE 2K26 Creations Details have arrived, with a bunch of new improvements to make creations better than ever before. For those new to WWE 2K, the Creations Mode is where you can create things like a Superstar, Arena, Image, Championship, or Entrance. The ability to create has been in several WWE 2K titles, but what's new this year? Let's dive in and find out.

Everything New With WWE 2K26 Creations

WWE 2K26 Creations received some big improvements this year.

Create-A-Superstar

Firstly, Create-A-Superstar obviously returns, but the developers added more customization options. You'll still be able to create a wide variety of wrestler appearances. Whether he's built like Hulk Hogan or Omos, or a strange hybrid between the two, the choice is yours. This year's title also adds an improved interface for face morphing.

Fortunately, the developers increase the Create-A-Superstar Save Slots from 100 to 200. So you'll be able to create more Superstars than ever before. Speaking of increases, they added more layers for attire as well as the head and body, along with over 40 body templates to start with and customize.

Additionally, players may two-tone color blend their hair, allowing them to create more unique hair combinations. Just pick the two colors you want and you can adjust the blend position and blend sharpness. This applies to facial hair, too. Additionally, the Hair Dye tool will remain and be available for use.

Fun fact: Switch 2 users may use the Joy-Con 2's mouse controls for Superstar customization. But everyone will enjoy the following improvements.

Create-an-Arena, Image, Championship, and Entrance

Create-an-Arena comes back with some new improvements. For one, it now supports LED barricades, new announcer table styles, and new optimization options for ring mat, aprons, and announcer table covers.

Meanwhile, the developers expanded the available championship parts in Create-a-Championship/MITB. Furthermore, they refreshed the menu to look and feel smoother.

Overall, the Create-an-Image (CAI) slots have been increased from 1,000 to 2,000. Furthermore, Switch 2 players can make use of the Image Uploader feature.

Lastly, WWE 2K26 comes with an advanced timeline feature for all entrance motions, which includes:

Champions

Double Champions

MITB

Default

Furthermore, this includes “support or Advanced timeline entrance for stables”. Additionally, Create-an-Entrance and Victory support Quad and Quint-sized tables.

Overall, that includes the biggest improvements coming to WWE 2K26 Creations. Check out everything new coming to Universe mode.

