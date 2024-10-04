ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Liverpool looks to remain atop the Premier League table as they visit Crystal Palace in London. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Crystal Palace- Liverpool prediction and pick.

Crystal Palace comes into the fixture at 0-3-3 on the year. They last played against Everton. Crystal Palace took an early lead in that game with a goal in the tenth minute, but two goals in the first ten minutes of the second half would give Everton the lead and the 2-1 victory. With the loss, Crystal Palace currently sits 18th in the Premier League table, placing them in danger of relegation.

Meanwhile, Liverpool sits on top of the table. They have five wins and one loss this year, putting them one point in front of Manchester City and Arsenal. In their last Premier League game, they took a 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton, but fitness needs to be a slight concern in this one. Liverpool also played on Wednesday in a Champions League fixture, winning 2-0 over Bologna.

Here are the Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Crystal Palace-Liverpool Odds

Crystal Palace: +500

Liverpool: -210

Draw: +360

Over 2.5 goals: -189

Under 2.5 goals: +140

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

Time: 7:30 AM ET/ 4:30 AM PT

TV: USA Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Crystal Palace Will Win

Crystal Palace has struggled to score this year. In six Premier League games, they have scored just five goals, averaging .83 goals per fixture this year. Further, they have failed to score in two of their four games. Slow starts have been an issue for Crystal Palace. They have scored just once in the first half this season, with that one coming last game. Crystal Palace is led by Jean-Philippe Mateta. The French forward leads the team with two goals this year, with one coming on a penalty. He has an expected goal mark of 1.7 goals, exceeding that mark. Still, he is just one of two players on Crystal Palace who are exceeding their expected goal total.

The other player is defender Marc Guehi, who has scored once this year and has an expected goal total of .2 goals. Crystal Palace does need Eberechi Eze to step up. The forward has one goal this year on an expected 2.3. Further, he does not have an assist, on an expected .6. Overall, Crystal Palace has an expected goal total of 7.5 goals this year, but has scored just twice.

On defense, Crystal Palace has also struggled. They have conceded nine goals in their six games, good for an average of 1.5 per game this year. They do have one clean sheet on the year, taking a 0-0 draw with Manchester United. Goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been solid. He has saved 18 of 27 attempts this year, good for a 66.7 save percentage. He has let in nine goals but on an expected 10.6 this year.

Why Liverpool Will Win

Liverpool has been one of the top-scoring teams in the EPL this year. They are tied for third in goals, scoring 12 goals in their six fixtures this year. They did fail to score against Nottingham Forest back on September 14th but have scored two or more goals in every other game. Further, they have been better away from home this year. They have played three times away from home, scoring seven goals in those three matches, and giving up just one.

The combination of Mo Salah and Luis Diaz has been difficult to stop. Salah has scored four times this year, with one on a penalty. Further, he has four assists this year. The Egyptian forward has done this with an expected goals average of 3.8 and assists of 2.1. This means he has exceeded his expected points total by nearly three in just six games. Further, Luis Diaz has scored five times this year with one assist. This is on an expected goal total of just 2.6.

On defense, Liverpool has been great. They have allowed just two goals in six matches so far this year. Goalkeeper Alisson has been great this year. He has played in five fixtures, giving up two goals on 13 shots. Further, Caoimhin Kelleher has played in one match, stopping all six shots he faced.

Final Crystal Palace-Liverpool Prediction & Pick

The odds in this Crystal Palace-Liverpool fixture clearly favor the away team. The first half of this Crystal Palace-Liverpool should set the tone for this match. Crystal Palace averages just .17 goals per first half, while giving up .5 goals per first half. Liverpool is scoring 1.17 goals per first half in Premier League play and has not surrendered a goal. Liverpool will get up early in this one, and Crystal Palace will struggle to score. Crystal Palace will not have a way to slow down both Mo Salah and Luis Diaz, while they do not have the offensive options to score much on Liverpool.

Final Crystal Palace-Liverpool Prediction & Pick: Liverpool ML (-210)