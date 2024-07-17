The Chicago Cubs are just outside of a playoff spot, and we will be looking at their win total for the second half of the season. This post will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cubs win total prediction and pick.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs 2024 Win Total Odds

Over: 80.5 (+102)

Under: 80.5 (-132)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why the Cubs Will Hit the Over

The Cubs are 47-51 this season, which puts them last in the NL Central. However, with their line at 80.5, the Cubs have to go just 34-30 in the last 64 games of the season. That is something that is very doable for the Northsiders. The main reason for this is the Cubs pitching staff. They have a team ERA of 3.79, which is ninth-best in the MLB. With Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, and Justin Steele, the Cubs have a great top three starting pitchers. Add in a healthy Javier Assad and Ben Brown, and the Cubs will have a chance to win many games.

The Cubs have been hitting the ball much better since July 1st. In the 13 games, the Cubs are batting .279 with an OPS of .792. In those 13 games, the Cubs have hit 49 extra base hits, including 18 home runs. Ian Happ, Michael Busch, Seiya Suzuki, Nico Hoerner, and Cody Bellinger are all batting .290 or better in that span, as well. Happ, Busch, and Suzuki are all batting over .320. Their bats will not stay hot forever, but if the Cubs can continue their hot hitting, they will be able to win 34 games to finish the season.

Why the Cubs Will Hit the Under

The main thing to think about is whether or not the Cubs will be sellers at the deadline. There have been rumors that the Cubs are thinking about selling at the deadline. If the Cubs happen to trade Bellinger, Taillon, or Hoerner, their team will only get worse. The return they would get on these players would be great for the future, but would not help the team get to the 81-win mark. Getting rid of any of their hot players right now would be detrimental to their success in the last 64 games.

One thing the Cubs have struggled with all season is their bullpen. Their bullpen ERA has been a lot better as of late, and it is not just over 4.00 on the season. However, the Cubs have just 22 saves on the season. Their 18 blown saves is tied for third-most in the MLB this season. Their bullpen has been a big reason for a lot of their losses this season. If the Cubs continue to struggle in the late innings, they are not going to break 80 wins.

Final Cubs 2024 Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

As mentioned, a big factor of this is going to be whether or not the Cubs are sellers at the deadline. However, if the Cubs feel like being buyers, there are plenty of minor league players teams could want. Nonetheless, the Cubs are still a good team. I think they are on track to keep their players this deadline as they are just 3.5 games out of a wild card spot. I will take Chicago to hit the over on their win total this season.

Click Here for more betting news & predictions

Final Cubs 2024 Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 80.5 (+102)