Now that Spring Training is well underway, teams like the Chicago Cubs are in full preparation for the 2024 regular season. The Cubs will be looking to build off last season, one in which they fell just short of returning to the postseason after making a second-half effort.
Since the Cubs ended their 108-year World Series drought in 2016, they've won the NL Central just twice and have made the playoffs only three times, being absent the last three seasons. But things are looking more promising in Wrigleyville than they have in a while.
For one, they're bringing skipper Craig Counsell in from their NL Central rival, the Milwaukee Brewers. Counsell has long been considered one of the best managers in all of baseball, working wonders with much less. That won't be the case in Chicago, who have what looks to be a playoff-ready roster, especially in what may be a fairly winnable division.
Bringing back Cody Bellinger was a pivotal move for the Cubs' future success. He could have found a new home in 2024 but ultimately chose to come back to Chicago, although on a friendly deal that will allow him to opt-out after each season should he choose.
Bellinger will be joined by the likes of shortstop Dansby Swanson, second baseman Nico Hoerner, outfielder Christopher Morel, and others. But can all these players hit their true potential and have it all come together for the Cubbies to get back to the postseason in 2024? Let's get into some Cubs bold predictions for 2024.
Seiya Suzuki will have the best offensive year of his career to date
Seiya Suzuki had such an up-and-down year in 2023 that it made many question his abilities. But it didn't help that his year started with an oblique injury that flared up in Spring Training last year, which ultimately caused him to have a very sluggish first half of the season. But then in the second half, Suzuki looked to regain his form, slashing .313/.372/.566. In his final 67 games, he hit 13 home runs and 46 RBIs.
Suzuki became one of the main reasons for the Cubs' second-half resurgence, which in turn makes him a key player for their success in 2024. If he can stay healthy and fairly consistent, look for Cubs' right fielder to have his best year yet, and maybe even earning his first All-Star appearance.
Dansby Swanson wins third Gold Glove, hits .270 or higher
Most couldn't believe when the Atlanta Braves were willing to let a player like Dansby Swanson go. Someone of his caliber of a player who was one of the best in the game at his position defensively and good enough offensively are typically players franchise don't let walk.
But did the Braves' fears of a decrease in offensive production come true in 2023 or was it simply an adjustment year to new surroundings for Swanson? Swanson hit his worst since 2018 (.244) when he hit .238. He did, however, still put 22 over the fence, with 80 RBIs.
At his position, Swanson isn't expected to be the slugger, especially with Bellinger and others fitted to take that spot. In his last year in Atlanta, he batted .277, his career best, and two seasons before that, he hit .274. Is every other year for Swanson meant to be a .270 year?
Christopher Morel goes yard at least 30 times
Speaking of sluggers, Christopher Morel last year proved he has that ability. The Cubs' perceived third baseman hit 26 homers last year, while adding 17 doubles, three triples with an OPS of. 821. He did all that in 107 games and 388 at-bats.
Baseball-Reference has him projected as just 22 home runs for the 2023 season, but it's likely to be way more than that, unless Counsell says otherwise and limits games played. Sure, Morel's defense is majorly suspect at third, but his bat is near impossible to take out of the lineup.
Justin Steele makes up for last year, wins NL Cy Young
Marcus Stroman is out, so the ace is now all Justin Steele's, who finished last season with a 3.06 ERA with a 16-5 record. If not for three poor outings at the end of last year where he gave up 15 earned runs over 14 1/3 innings that skyrocketed his ERA, he may have pulled off the Cy Young award.
Steele will lead one of the better pitching staffs in the National League in 2024 while earning his first Cy Young.
Cubs win the NL Central
The timing feels right for the Cubs to reclaim their division. They haven't won the NL Central since the 2020 COVID season, and before that, it was 2017, the year after they won the World Series. At this point, they would probably just accept a return to the playoffs period, but at this juncture, the division is attainable. The biggest worry for the Cubs, perceivably, will be the Cincinnati Reds, who have a crop of young talent ready to make some noise.
Who's to say the Cubs even need to win 90 or more games to achieve such an accomplishment? Just shy of 90 could do this trick in this division.