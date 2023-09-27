The Chicago Cubs are on the road to take on the Atlanta Braves for the second game of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Braves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cubs are up by just half a game over the Miami Marlins in the Wild Card race. Losing game one of this series 7-6 was a huge blow to them. The Cubs had a 6-0 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth, and they blew it. In the game, the Cubs had 13 total hits. Cody Bellinger, and Miles Mastrobuoni each had three hits in the game. They both scored two runs, and collected an RBI, as well. Seiya Suzuki had two RBI on the night to lead the team, but he also dropped the fly ball to lose the game in the bottom of the eighth. Justin Steele allowed three runs through 5 1/3 innings, and struck out six to earn the no-decision. Drew Smyly gave up the two runs in the eighth to lose, but they were both unearned.

The Braves were led by Michael Harris II, and Ozzie Albies. They both finished with two hits. Ronald Acuna Jr hit his 41st home run of the season in the win, and he collected two RBI. Bryce Elder had a bad start in the game. He finished with three innings pitched, seven hits allowed, and five runs given up. Elder also walked four, and struck out two. Raisel Iglesias notched his 31st save of the season as he pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

Jameson Taillon will start for the Cubs. Darius Vines will pitch for the Braves.

Here are the Cubs-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Braves Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-146)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Braves

TV: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports South

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Taillon is having a rough season, but he has been enjoying a good month of September. This month, Taillon has thrown 22 2/3 innings, allowed just 19 hits, struck out 28, walked six, and he has a 3.18 ERA. He is putting together his best month since July. Taillon has a very tough task ahead of him against the Braves in this game. Atlanta is the best offense in the MLB, and Taillon will need to be at the top of his game. If he can pitch five or six strong innings, the Cubs will cover the spread.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, the Braves have the best offense in the MLB. Taillon allows opponents to hit .265 off him, and he has given up 26 home runs this season. 17 of those home runs have come off the bat of left-handed hitters. Players like Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, and Michael Harris II have great matchups in this game. All three of those guys are capable of doing a lot of damage offensively, as well. If the Braves can get on base for those players, they will drive in some runs. The Braves should be able to get to Taillon in this game.

Final Cubs-Braves Prediction & Pick

This should be another close game. Both pitchers might give up some runs, and both offenses could get hot. When it comes to the winner, I just have not been able to trust Taillon all season. I am going to take the Braves to cover the spread.

Final Cubs-Braves Prediction & Pick: -1.5 (+122), Over 9 (-118)