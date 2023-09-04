Chicago Cubs lefty Justin Steele found a groove in Monday's start against the San Francisco Giants. He threw eight scoreless innings, allowed only two hits, and struck out 12. Steele is only the second pitcher this season to record such a start, according ESPN Stats & Info. The other was Atlanta Braves strikeout machine Spencer Strider on April 24 against the Miami Marlins.

The Cubs went on to defeat the Giants 5-0, improving to 74-64 on the season. Chicago currently holds the second National League Wild Card spot and trails the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by three games in the NL Central. The Marlins, in the third Wild Card position, are 3.5 games back from the Cubs, so they have some cushion in the playoff standings for now.

Justin Steele, meanwhile, is having a phenomenal season. Monday's start was his seventh straight win, improving his record to 16-3. His 16 wins are now tied for first in the majors with none other than Spencer Strider of course. Steele has thrown 152 innings and struck out 153 batters, posting a season ERA of 2.55. He earned his first All-Star appearance this year in just his third MLB season. He also currently has the second-highest odds on FanDuel to win the NL Cy Young award. San Diego Padres ace Blake Snell is the favorite.

Monday's game was the first of a three-game series against the Giants. The Cubs are rolling towards their first postseason appearance since 2022, winning 12 of their last 17 games. Chicago closes the season with a three-game series in Milwaukee that could end up deciding the NL Central.