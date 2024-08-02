The Chicago Cubs were dealt some brutal news on Thursday regarding a bullpen pitcher. Adbert Alzolay has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a right flexor strain. MLB.com reports that he is likely to undergo surgery that would end his season. He has not pitched since May 12 as he has tried to rehab this injury. Now, he is shut down for the season.

Alzolay was struggling before the injury, holding a 4.67 ERA in just 17.1 innings pitched. He had his best season in 2023, with a 2.67 ERA and a 165 ERA+. He was closing games for the Cubs, posting 22 saves in his 58 appearances. Alzolay was slated for a big role in the Cubs bullpen before the injury.

The Cubs went out and picked up Tyson Miller back in May to replace Alzolay. Miller has been spectacular for the Cubs this season, holding a 1.73 ERA and 206 ERA+ in his 25 appearances. Those numbers need to continue if they want to make the playoffs.

The MLB trade deadline saw Chicago acquire a big infield piece and also sell off some pieces. Isaac Paredes is manning the hot corner for the Cubs for the foreseeable future. The former Rays third baseman moved ahead of Tuesday's deadline for multiple prospects. In the bullpen, they dealt Mark Leiter Jr. to the Yankees.

This confusing time for the Cubs comes as the

National League Wild Card begins to take shape. While their chances are slim, can they make the playoffs this season?

Cubs need a miracle for playoff return

Fangraphs has the chance of Chicago making the playoffs at just 5.8%. They enter Friday's action six games out of the Wild Card largely due to recent struggles. The Cubs have gone 6-6 in the 12 games since the All-Star break and have lost ground on their Wild Card competitors.

The San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, and San Francisco Giants have the four best records in the National League in that stretch. They are all ahead of the Cubs in the Wild Card standings. While they have lost ground in the Wild Card, their division has stayed out of reach.

The Milwaukee Brewers are only 6-5 since the All-Star break and sit atop the National League Central. They have a six-game lead over the St Louis Cardinals and have a 75.5% chance to win the division. The Cubs are in last place, nine-and-a-half games back of the Brewers.

While Paredes can provide a fresh face to their lineup, they would need a miracle to make the playoffs. With the current form of the teams ahead of them and now down an arm in the bullpen, the chances are slim that they will be back in the postseason.

The Adbert Alzolay injury has been looming over their heads the entire season as he tried to come back. Now that they know that he will not, the Cubs can focus on getting healthy for next year. With their top players all returning for 2025, they will be a sneaky team to pick in the National League Wild Card for next year.